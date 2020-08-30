Carson Wentz Misses Practice, Eagles Top Draft Pick Injured

Carson Wentz sat and watched Sunday’s live scrimmage from the sideline.

The Eagles quarterback is dealing with an undisclosed “lower-body” injury, a reported “minor soft tissue” ailment. Wentz is considered day-to-day, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and the injury isn’t thought to be serious. The team is just being extra cautious since the season opener is less than two weeks away.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz is day-to-day with a minor soft tissue injury and isn’t practicing today. It’s considered minor and the team is being cautious and making sure he's good to go for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2020

Jalen Hurts and Nate Sudfeld shared first-team reps at Sunday’s practice in Wentz’s absence. Sudfeld is the front-runner to win the backup quarterback job. Hurts did connect with Zach Ertz on a beautiful pass over the middle. Wentz wore his red practice jersey but didn’t participate in any drills.

More alarming, Jalen Reagor suffered an apparent left wrist (or maybe arm) injury at Sunday’s practice. The team’s top draft pick was hurt after reportedly making a one-armed tackle following a Will Parks’ interception. Avonte Maddox was also around the action. Reagor was seen walking off into the locker room.

Jalen Reagor gets medical attention after trying to one-arm tackle Will Parks following an interception. Looking at left arm/shoulder area. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 30, 2020

“Having Jalen has been a lot of fun, just to work with him, he’s an explosive athlete,” Wentz said of Reagor. “You can see that with his route running ability, with his down the field presence, I mean you turn on his game tape and you see what he does with the ball in his hands.”

The Eagles have seen a rash of injuries this summer, most of them are deemed precautionary, including: right tackle Lane Johnson (lower body), running back Miles Sanders (lower body), tight end Dallas Goedert (finger), wide receiver Quez Watkins (upper body), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral strain), defensive end Genard Avery (lower body), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and defensive end Vinny Curry (lower body).

“You know, obviously we’re in camp and things happen and injuries and guys are going to miss a day or two here and there,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters about injuries. “We’ve got to be smart. I’ve got to be smart with how we practice and the length of practice and keeping guys healthy. But I don’t have a concern at this time, obviously. We want to make sure guys are healthy and fresh obviously going into the season.”