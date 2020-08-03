Doug Pederson’s Recovery Timeline, Eagles Restructure Coaching Staff

The Eagles will let Duce Staley run on-field walk-throughs this week with Doug Pederson in self-quarantine. The head coach tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Staley, who serves as assistant head coach and running backs coach, talked last week about being happy with his role despite reports last year he felt passed over for the offensive coordinator job. Pederson decided on a collaborative coaching staff over traditional titles. Staley praised Pederson for putting a lot of things “on my plate.”

“Don’t feel overlooked,” Staley told reporters. “It’s a little different here with the Eagles and what I mean by that is we all get a chance to game plan, so that’s what’s unique about our staff. We’re able to go into a room, we all have input, and we all game plan together. We’re not about titles, we’re just about getting the job done, and that’s what we’ve been doing around here for a while.”

The Eagles will begin Phase 2 of training camp on Monday with a continued focus on strength and conditioning. Veterans are scheduled to report and players are permitted to be on the field for one-hour walkthroughs, including drills and instructions from coaches. However, there will be no helmets worn and no contact; and only specific positions will be allowed to touch the football (quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, specialists).

Eagles enter new phase of ramp-up, one day after Pederson’s positive test. They can hold one hour daily walkthroughs and lifting sessions. pic.twitter.com/0AJYvJdh1E — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 3, 2020

Pederson Can Return Friday From Self-Quarantine

Pederson is asymptomatic and feeling fine, but he still must self-quarantine and produce two negative tests in a row before he can return to the NovaCare Complex.

According to NFL rules, asymptomatic players or coaches may return to team facilities in the following two scenarios: 10 days have passed since the initial positive test, or 5 days have passed since the initial positive test and the player receives two consecutive negative PCR virus tests (at least 24 hours apart). Pederson tested positive on Sunday so the earliest he could return would be Friday.

Return to play protocols for NFL players who have a) tested positive or b) been in close contact with someone that is positive or c) has recovered from COVID-19 or tested positive for antibodies: pic.twitter.com/n9O5lVZ56c — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) July 29, 2020

“This is our bubble right here at NovaCare. I can’t control everything,” Pederson told reporters last week. “We can’t control everything. There probably are going to be some things that come up down the road, but right now, I feel extremely safe and this is a great environment for our players to succeed in.”

Press Taylor Tests Negative, Eagles ‘Have Plan’ for COVID-19

Press Taylor — Eagles’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach — was sent home on Sunday as a precaution since he was in close contact with Pederson. Taylor tested negative for the virus but the team was adhering to proper protocols.

Staley will take over the head-coaching duties and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz should see increased responsibility as well. The offensive game-planning will be led by Staley, with support from Taylor, Jeff Stoutland (offensive line coach, run game coordinator), Rich Scangarello (senior offensive assistant) and Marty Mornhinweg (senior offensive consultant). The Eagles’ collaborative coaching staff was constructed to easily handle a scenario where losing one guy to the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t be an issue.

Source confirms Duce Staley will lead coaching duties at NovaCare complex and lead walk-throughs this week while Doug Pederson leads team meetings virtually from home Here’s Duce before Doug tested positive “If it happens where we lose a guy, we’all step in and do the job” pic.twitter.com/GFCgpuoklf — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 3, 2020

“We have a plan, and we have those conversations,” Staley said. “We’ve been doing it for a while, so this is nothing new for us. This goes back three or four years ago. We’ve all been pretty much the coordinators. If something happens where we lose a guy, we all step in and continue the job.”

