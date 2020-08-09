Eagles Top Tier Free Agent Lands on Reserve/Retired List

The Jatavis Brown experiment in Philadelphia may be over before it started.

The Eagles placed the veteran linebacker on the Reserve/Retired list on Sunday, a move “used by teams as a procedural move to retain a player and that players’ rights.” Brown has reportedly chosen to retire from the NFL over finishing out his contract.

No immediate indication on why was given, although an injury is suspected. His salary — one-year deal at $1.05 million, per Spotrac — won’t count against the salary cap.

Brown, a fifth-round draft pick in 2016, has suffered through a myriad of unfortunate injuries in his four years in the NFL. He has 267 total tackles (14 for loss), 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for his career, all spent with the Chargers. He was supposed to help plug a glaring hole at inside linebacker in Philly and provide some veteran leadership.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz mentioned Brown by name when evaluating his roster earlier this month, inferring the team had big expectations for him in the absence of many “household names” at the linebacker spot. Brown’s departure should give rookies Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley and Dante Olson additional reps and opportunities.

“We’re excited about our whole roster right now,” Schwartz said on Aug. 1. “One thing I am really excited about at the linebacker position is adding a guy like Jatavis, adding a guy like Davion Taylor, adding Shaun Bradley, we have some real speed at that position.”

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed LB Jatavis Brown on the Reserve/Retired list. pic.twitter.com/bXCzIGzWr6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 9, 2020

Brown played high school football with Eagles cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc who helped recruit the linebacker to the Eagles’ nest.

He had started in 23 of 56 games for the Chargers, mostly relegated to a special-teams role in 2019. Injuries dampened a once-promising career and now his future in professional football appears in jeopardy. The 26-year-old came into Philly saying all the right things and drawing some modest hype with his blue collar attitude.

“I’m a playmaker, man,” Brown told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro in March. “I’m somebody that is just going to go out and ball out and have fun. And enjoy being out there with my teammates.”