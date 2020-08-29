Eagles Should Trade For Young Raiders Offensive Tackle

The Eagles were trying out Matt Pryor at left tackle on Saturday. He appears to be the top in-house candidate to replace Andre Dillard.

With Lane Johnson still missing in action due to a lower-body injury, the starting offensive line included Pryor (LT), Isaac Seumalo (LG), Jason Kelce (C), Jason Peters (RG), Jordan Mailata (RT). Maybe the Eagles really do want to keep Peters at right guard.

If so, there is one young Raiders player who could be available in a trade. Brandon Parker, a third-round pick in 2018, has fallen out of favor in Las Vegas after two up-and-down seasons. There is serious talk that Parker may not survive final roster cuts. Surely GM Mike Mayock — a Philly native, interestingly enough — would want to recoup something for him.

While Mayock didn’t draft Parker (he wasn’t the GM in 2018), he did rave about the pick as an draft analyst for NFL Network.

A tackle with all kinds of upside and ability. Played his tail off. That’s where he made his money, at the Senior Bowl. He’s a little raw and undeveloped. Long, athletic and it’s gonna be a different look on the edge at tackle in Oakland over the next several years.

Raiders Need Increased CB Depth

The Raiders don’t have many weaknesses on their roster. Prior to the draft, they were in the market for cornerback help but then the team invested a second-round pick (Damon Arnette) and a fourth-round pick (Amik Robertson) in the position. Young and inexperienced.

Here we go again, right? Paging Sidney Jones in a potential package for Parker. Unless they could pawn off Michael Jacquet, the undrafted rookie free agent who has caught the attention of Doug Pederson. Some kind of intelligent and creative trade package may make sense.

These are the young players that have impressed Doug Pederson so far at camp: WR Jalen Reagor, WR Quez Watkins, WR John Hightower, CB Michael Jacquet, OT Jack Driscoll. "There's a handful of guys there that we've been excited about," per Pederson. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 20, 2020

Then again, Jones and Parker are both on their respective team’s roster bubbles. The Eagles could just wait to see if the Raiders cut the young offensive tackle.

After hearing Jim Schwartz comments about Sidney Jones that’s confirmation to me for what I’ve stated since early May … the job opposite Darius Slay is Avonte Maddox … the only way Jones gets that spot is of Maddox bombs out …. which he won’t …. — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) August 25, 2020

“I’m so hard on myself and so critical, if I mess up one time I blow it up more than it needs to be,” Parker said in 2019, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Sometimes you need to just acknowledge that you messed up and then move. When you get emotional about it, you can get in that slump.”

Parker’s Disappointing First Two Seasons

The 24-year-old has seen action in 26 games, including 15 starts. It hasn’t gone well.

According to Pro Football Focus, Parker has been one of the worst young players at his position. He posted a 39.3 overall grade in 2019 on 192 offensive snaps, with two penalties and three sacks allowed. That’s on top of the 10 sacks he allowed in 2018.

Raiders' Top-100 Picks in 2018 (2019 Grade Rank or Snaps Played if <300) Round 1 (15): OT Kolton Miller (45th)

Round 2 (57): DI PJ Hall(37th)

Round 3 (65): OT Brandon Parker (192 snaps)

Round 3 (87): Edge Arden Key (179 snaps) — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 30, 2020

The Raiders basically put the writing in the wall when they signed “salty veteran” swing tackle Sam Young in the offseason. The team also boosted their offensive line depth by drafting guard John Simpson (fourth round) and inking veteran guard Jordan Devey.

“Sam Young is a salty veteran,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said of Young, via USA Today. “He’s an experienced swing tackle. He’s played tight end at times. He’s a pro football player. And he’s going to compete for the third tackle job and right now he’s making a good impression.”