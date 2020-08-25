Eagles CB Says Carson Wentz ‘On Rise’ to ‘Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers’ Level

Nickell Robey-Coleman has shared a locker room with Carson Wentz and Jared Goff, the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in 2016.

The stud nickel cornerback sees a lot of similarities between the two young quarterbacks, most notably in how they can dissect defenses and transcend to the fifth or sixth level. Well, Robey-Coleman put them both in very rarified air, on the same level as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

“First off, they are both great players. Great minds,” Robey-Coleman told reporters on Monday. “You could tell that their more fifth level, sixth level quarterbacks, and they’re definitely on the rise as far as being a Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers type quarterback when they get more experience with the years.”

Robey-Coleman went to a Super Bowl in 2018 with Goff under center and now he’s hoping to return to the big game with Wentz calling the shots in Philly. While he didn’t want to talk negatively about his former quarterback in Los Angeles, the 28-year-old indicated that the main difference was Wentz “takes a lot of ownership” and maybe pays a little more attention to detail than Goff.

Subtle shot? Maybe. Don’t read too much into it.

“The difference is, I think Carson takes a lot of ownership,” Robey-Coleman said. “He’s willing to be the guy to make the play. He’s willing to be the guy to appoint his teammates.”

Wentz Knew Robey-Coleman By Name on First Day

Robey-Coleman’s main example for Wentz taking ownership happened on the first day of training camp. He recognized the cornerback’s face walking down the hall and knew his first and last name. That kind of awareness can be rare in a normal locker room, let alone one purposefully divided due to social distancing.

“When he first saw me he knew me by my first and last name,” Robey Coleman said. “I didn’t even expect him to know my name but he knew exactly who I was. It’s little stuff like that that really makes the difference.”

He also complimented his daily warm-up routine on the field and the way he prepares himself at practice. Again, it wasn’t that he was taking any shots at Goff with the comments … but the implication was that maybe Wentz is a bit more mature than the Rams quarterback.

“He’s got his mind right,” Robey-Coleman said. “He’s got his mind locked in, but I would definitely say the ownership and the accountability part is what gives him his edge.”

Quez Watkins Win s Rep, Eagles CB Forgets Rookie’s Name

Speaking of a lack of awareness, it was Robey-Coleman who couldn’t remember a teammates’ name. He was talking about some of the young receivers who had been standing out at padded practices when the memory lapse set in. He mentioned Greg Ward and Jalen Reagor and then No. 80, pausing to remember his name.

“It’s the rookie, No. 80,” Robey-Coleman said. “I think his name is Hightower? I don’t know. No. 80, the rookie, he’s pretty good. He beat him on a rep today and I was kind of surprised by it.”

Later, a reporter told him was referring to another rookie, Quez Watkins (80), since John Hightower wears No. 82. Robey-Coleman didn’t mean any disrespect. He had nothing but positive things to say about Watkins and all the other rookies.

It’s just been hard to develop strong bonds between the offense and defense due to the COVID-19 protocols. Especially those annoying masks.

“I go anywhere, I get out of my car, and I take like three steps and I’m like, ‘Oh, I gotta get my mask’ and so I turn around and I have to get my mask,” Robey-Coleman said. “Sometimes coach will be talking and he’ll be having the mask on and I will be like, ‘Huh?’ Hard to hear what’s he’s saying. I think that’s the biggest adjustment is wearing the mask.”

