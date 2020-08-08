Eagles Waive Hometown Rookie CB, Veteran Defensive Tackle

The Eagles waived two players on Friday to get the active roster down to 77. The team is still in the “acclimatization period” of their abbreviated training camp.

Philadelphia released cornerback Prince Smith, an undrafted rookie out of New Hampshire, and defensive tackle Bruce Hector, a veteran who played in 11 games over two seasons. The Eagles also reportedly added defensive end, Vinny Curry, after signing him to a one-year deal to bolster their pass rush. The team has international-exempt rookie Matt Leo who doesn’t count against a roster spot.

Smith grew up in Philadelphia and attended Imhotep Institute Charter in West Oak Lane before playing four years at New Hampshire. The tough, physical corner accumulated 193 total tackles (139 solo, 54 assisted), 11 interceptions and 37 pass breakups in college. He was a long shot to make the 53-man roster but many were holding out hope for the hometown kid.

“The kid is smart. He understands football,” Smith’s college coach John Lyons told Heavy.com. “He has a very good understanding and feel for the game. You know, the cornerback position is easy to learn … but it’s hard to do. He picked it up right away.”

Meanwhile, Hector was a victim of a numbers crunch on the defensive line. With the addition of Curry, the team was up to 16 players there (counting Leo and Daeshon Hall on the PUP list), with a whopping seven defensive tackles. They are now down to six tackles. Hector bounced between the practice squad and active roster in 2018 and 2019. He saw action in 11 games and made two total tackles while recording half a sack and two quarterback hits.

Eagles Adjusting to Life with Duce Staley

Assistant head coach Duce Staley has been guiding the team as head coach Doug Pederson self-quarantines following a positive coronavirus test. Staley has been a steadying influence in the locker room.

“Duce is one of the best motivators I have ever been around,” tight end Zach Ertz said. “He is very comfortable in front of the team, very comfortable in front of the offense, we haven’t had a lot of team meetings just based on the guidelines and protocols … every time Duce speaks guys respect the hell out of him. He’s very comfortable in the room.”

Ertz added that Pederson is still very much a vocal presence during the team’s “virtual” meetings. He has been on every Zoom call and ends every session with inspiring words for the team. Staley has been the person to convey his message on the field during walk-throughs.

“Doug is still leading a lot of the team virtual meetings, with Doug chiming in and giving us a lot of the direction at the end of the day,” Ertz said. “I’m not surprised how seamless the transition has been because Duce has always been someone who can control the room. He demands respect and guys do respect him.”

Redskins Release Derrius Guice Following Arrest

The Eagles have been searching for a veteran running back to back up starter Miles Sanders and a controversial one just became available. The Redskins cut oft-injured speedster, Derrius Guice, two hours after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The 23-year-old was charged with one count of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery, per ESPN.

“This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius,” the Redskins wrote in a statement. “Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately.”

Guice hasn’t been able to stay on the field in his two years in the league. He has suffered three knee injuries, including two serious tears that limited the former second-round pick to just five games. He has flashed promise as an explosive runner and racked up 245 yards on 42 carries. Guice would fit the ball as a cheap “veteran” option at running back for the Eagles but he’s definitely not worth the headache stemming from both his injury history and the unseemly domestic violence charges. Stay away.

