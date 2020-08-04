Pique Sends Classy Message to Casillas After Retirement

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has sent a classy message to Iker Casillas after the Real Madrid and Spain legend announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The center-back tweeted: “You were always an example to follow on and off the field. Thanks for everything Iker Casillas.”

Casillas had previously confirmed he would be hanging up his gloves at the age of 39 in a letter posted on Twitter:

“This is the most important day and at the same time one of the most difficult of my sporting career, the time has come to say goodbye. “I have been very fortunate to make a career out of something that I am passionate about, something that fills me and makes me happy. “My football career started 30 years ago and it has been a long path and like any journey, it’s had its good times and sad times. Looking back and at this stage of my life, I can say it’s been well worth it.”

The former Spain international also took time out to offer his thanks to former team-mates and coaches. Casillas has not played competitively since suffering a heart attack in training with Porto in May 2019. He returned to training in November 2019.

Pique Puts Rivalry Aside

Pique and Casillas enjoyed a long and intense rivalry as players for Barcelona and Real Madrid. The former goalkeeper won five league titles and three Champions League crowns during his long and successful career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casillas remains the Champions League’s all-time leading appearance-maker with 177 appearances. He is currently in talks to return to Real Madrid as an advisor, according to Rodrigo Faez and Adriana Garcia at ESPN.

Yet Pique and Casillas also enjoyed great success together at international level. They were part of the Spain team that won the World Cup for the first time in South Africa in 2010.

Casillas captained the team to World Cup glory and also tasted success with La Roja at the 2008 and 2012 European Championships. In total the goalkeeper made 167 appearances for the national team and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to ever play the game.

