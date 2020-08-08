Jordan Love Makes Debut in Green Bay Packers Uniform [LOOK]

Green Bay’s quarterback of the future sure looks good in the green and gold.

The Packers recently unveiled a series of hype photos on Twitter that feature some of the top members of their 2020 rookie class in their new Green Bay uniforms, including first-round quarterback Jordan Love in his home No. 10 jersey. They also shared pictures of second-round running back AJ Dillon (No. 28) and third-round tight end Josiah Deguara (No. 81).

The fresh images of the Packers’ top three 2020 draft picks could very well serve as a window into the franchise’s future, especially when it comes to Love as the potential successor to veteran quarterback Jordan Love.

Now, that doesn’t mean the Packers’ plan doesn’t make sense. Even veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has the most to lose with Love’s selection, has said he completely understands the intention for the organization to build for the future. The same goes for both Dillon and Deguara, who both fit the mold of second-year head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense and also come at a low price for at least four seasons.

Some Packers Rookie Will Sit & Watch in 2020

The Packers began 2020 training camp with all nine of their drafted rookies under contract, but not all of them are destined for immediate playing time.

Love is a prime example of a rookie who will have to play the waiting game during the first few seasons of his NFL career, save for an injury to Rodgers to forces him to the frontlines early. The Packers saw potential they couldn’t pass on when they traded up to draft Love in the first round and are hopeful the torch can be successful passed from Rodgers to him, but they are also realistic about the time it will take to mold him into an NFL starting quarterback.

There is also sixth-round guard Simon Stepaniak, who was placed on the PUP list as the team began reporting for training and has been predicted to take a “redshirt” season in 2020.

Other Rookies Could Shine Right Away for Packers

On the other hand, there are some rookies who will benefit from the situation of their position group and could receive an opportunity to shine early on in their Packers careers.

While Dillon will play in the shadow of breakout star Aaron Jones, the rookie running back has a legitimate chance to bump Jamaal Williams from his No. 2 role and cut loose in his first year. The Packers might even be betting on a strong initial showing from Dillon given Jones and Williams will each be seeking new contracts in 2021 — with no guarantees for either of them. Dillon also ran for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns during his three seasons as a power rusher for Boston College, so there’s that.

Deguara is more of a wild-card piece. It isn’t impossible to think he could snatch the starting tight end role by the end of training camp, but it seems more likely he’ll find a place on the depth chart behind 2019 third-round pick Jace Sternberger and veteran Marcedes Lewis with some unique utility in the backfield. He did, after all, play some H-back at Cincinnati while also proving plenty capable as a route-runner.

Another name worth watching for an early impact: fifth-round inside linebacker Kamal Martin. He won’t be vying for starting reps with veteran Christian Kirksey in the fold, but the Packers struggled with depth at the position in 2019 and could use a fresh, young playmaker to boost the group, especially if Oren Burks underachieves in 2020.

