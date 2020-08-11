Justin Fields Transfer: Will Ohio State QB Leave or Declare for NFL Draft?

With the Big Ten postponing their fall football season, Justin Fields is surrounded with questions about his future leaving some fans to wonder if he could transfer to another school. Fields is also a top NFL prospect and could simply declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields took to Twitter to voice his frustration about the Big Ten’s decision posting “SMH [Shaking My Head].”

After the Big Ten’s announcement, Ohio State issued its own statement noting that players would still have access to the football facilities and emphasizing that they were not in favor of canceling the fall season. Unless Fields gives an indication otherwise, it seems unlikely that the quarterback would transfer to another school given he is regarded as one of the top NFL prospects. Fields has been vocal about his desire to play this season, but it is a completely different scenario for the quarterback to transfer to a another university to play.

The NCAA typically requires players to sit out a year after transferring unless they are given a waiver. CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell believes these unique circumstances would push the NCAA to allow immediate eligibility.

“This won’t be popular and probably a major reason Big 10 coaches campaigned so hard but if a player wants to transfer to a school that is conducting a season the NCAA absolutely HAS to let them transfer without penalty,” Kanell noted on Twitter.

Ohio State & Nebraska Indicated They Still Want to Play Football in the Fall

Both Ohio State and Nebraska have indicated that they want to play football in the fall and will look into creating their own schedule. It will be interesting to see how this plays out as the Big Ten has their television rights which would create a potential legal situation if the schools try to follow through with this threat.

This scenario still feels more likely than Fields going elsewhere to play college football. The ACC’s medical advisor indicated that the conference plans to play this fall. The SEC has also given an indication that they will continue with their plan to play as well. Time will tell if all of the major conferences follow the Big Ten’s lead and postpone their season. The Pac-12 has become the latest to cancel the season, at least for the fall.

Fields Originally Transferred from Georgia Causing Some Speculation That the QB Could Return to Athens

Fields played his freshman season at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. This has fueled some speculation that Fields could return to Athens to play this season.

“So follow me here. Big Ten says no football. SEC says it’s playing. Justin Fields puts in for a transfer to Georgia. Georgia…,” The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz tweeted.

Athens Banner Herald’s Mark Weiszer noted on Twitter that Fields told him last fall that Georgia was open to a potential return. Fields transferred as a result of Jake Fromm holding onto the starting gig for the Bulldogs.

“Justin Fields said in December that then OC James Coley and coach Kirby Smart ‘told me if I ever wanted to come back in the future, there was always a spot for me,'” Weiszer tweeted.

Fields could stay at Ohio State and look to play in the spring but this is also unlikely given the schedule conflicts with the NFL pre-draft process. All signs point to Fields declaring for the draft unless Ohio State can figure out a way to play in the fall.