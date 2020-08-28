Lionel Messi Spoke to Neymar About Leaving Barcelona for PSG

Lionel Messi has been talking to former Barcelona team-mate Neymar about a possible reunion at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Julien Laurens at ESPN, the duo spoke over the phone “about the possibility of the Barcelona captain joining the French club.” The Brazilian has already “started his lobbying to be reunited in Paris with his former teammate.”

Messi also spoke to PSG midfield and compatriot Angel Di Maria about the move. Yves Leroy at Le Parisien has reported that Messi has not ruled out a move to the Ligue 1 club to link up with the duo.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo has since called Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, to let him know that the French champions are interested in signing the 33-year-old, according to France Football.

Man City Still Favorites to Land Messi

Yet Manchester City still appear to be favorites to land Messi, although a deal looks to be complicated due to a clause in the captain’s contract. Messi believes he is able to leave for free, but Barca think the clause expired in June and is no longer valid.

Adam Crafton and Dermot Corrigan at The Athletic have investigated the clause in question with two Spanish legal experts. According to Corrigan: “Messi’s plan to leave for free is very unlikely to work in court, and pushing it would likely cause huge problems for him and potential new club Man City.”

Manchester City have already been thinking about a move for Messi and are preparing to offer cash plus players to bring the 33-year-old to the Etihad Stadium in time for next season.

Klopp Not Expecting Messi Premier League Move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been asked about speculation regarding Messi and Manchester City in a pre-match press conference on Friday.

The German ruled his side out of the running and also played down the prospect of the Argentine playing in the Premier League next season.

“Who doesn’t want Messi in their team? The numbers are not for us, but a good player, to be honest. For the Premier League, it would be great, but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost. He’s never played in another league. Football is different here. I’d like to see it but I’m not sure I will.”

Messi is expected to reveal his reasons for wanting to leave soon and is due back at Barcelona for PCR testing on Sunday, according to Sport. The Barcelona first team begin pre-season training under manager Ronald Koeman on Monday.

