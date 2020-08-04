Lions Recevier Explains Decision to Opt Out of 2020 Season

The Detroit Lions recently lost another member of the team in wideout Geronimo Allison, but it wasn’t a decision that Allison took lightly.

Recently, after the decision was revealed by the wideout, he took to Instagram to explain some of the specifics. As he said, the decision boiled down specifically to his desire to remain healthy for his newborn baby and his family.

Missed this yesterday but Geronimo Allison explains why he decided to opt out in this Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/Y02XqdRMMM — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 3, 2020

This is the reason that fans can’t be frustrated with the decisions of players who do opt out. There are multiple family reasons someone would elect to walk away, and at this time, all of them are good and to be taken seriously for whomever decides it.

Certainly, Lions fans do wish Allison and his young family well during uncertain times.

Geronimo Allison Opted Out

After losing defensive tackle John Atkins earlier this week, the Lions saw wideout Geronimo Allison opt out on Sunday. Allison made the decision because of the fact that he’s a new father.

Confirming WR Geronimo Allison has decided to opt out of them. The decision is due in part to him becoming a new father. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 2, 2020

Allison was signed this offseason to the team, and figured to be locked in a fierce battle to see if he could be the team’s No. 5 wideout. There was a possibility of Allison playing a big role for the team this year, but now, the Lions will have to hope that Quintez Cephus, Travis Fulgham and company can give them good snaps.

John Atkins Opted Out From Lions 2020 Season

Wednesday afternoon, defensive lineman John Atkins was revealed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter to be opting out on the season. Atkins is the first member of the team to opt out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lions DT John Atkins has opted out, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

The players will have until August 4 to decide whether they’re in or out for the 2020 season. Obviously, it’s a personal decision for each player that decides to walk away for the time being and one that should be respected considering nobody knows family history or health history of the players.

An undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2018, Atkins joined the Lions later that season after being with the New England Patriots for a time. Atkins hasn’t played much in the NFL, but he has 22 tackles to his credit thus far in his young career. This season, Atkins was going to be counted on to provide depth up front for the team in the middle of the defensive line. That would have been his primary role as a depth player.

Lions Signed Geronimo Allison

During free agency, Detroit revealed they had signed free agent wideout Geronimo Allison to a contract. Allison was a veteran wide receiver who played with the Packers for the last three seasons, and was a target of the team as well as Aaron Rodgers.

The #Lions have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geronimo Allison. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/tStEAgb3NT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 29, 2020

Coming to the Lions, Allison would have been expected to fill in near the bottom of the roster and battle for the No. 4 or No. 5 spot. The fact he’s a veteran player could have been an advantage for Allison as it relates to chasing down a future roster spot. Additionally, the fact he’s worked with a player like Rodgers could have proven to be a benefit for the Lions.

Geronimo Allison Stats

In his career, Allison has put up 1,045 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s played 3 seasons with the Packers after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. While with the Fighting Illini, Allison put up 1,480 yards and 8 touchdowns in a pair of seasons. Allison originally started at Iowa Western Community College and transferred to Illinois before beginning his NFL career.

2019 wasn’t a great season for Allison considering he only collected 287 yards and 2 touchdowns, but he is still young enough that he could come into his own in his new system.

Allison was one of the key weapons for Aaron Rodgers. In his career going against the Lions, Allison has the second most yards against any opponent, going for 163 and a touchdown in 5 games. Obviously, the Lions won’t miss facing Allison one bit as a competitor.

The team will miss Allison’s potential on the field, but nobody should criticize him making a decision he felt was best for his family and health.

READ NEXT: Lions Quarterback Sent to COVID/Reserve List