Lions’ Jamie Collins Pushes NFL to Expand COVID Opt Out Deadline

The NFL’s opt out deadline has come and gone, and the league has seen multiple players decide they want to sit out the 2020 season.

But was the opt out deadline too quick for the league and should the players have more flexibility to opt out if and when they choose? That’s just what Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins thinks. Speaking to the media this week, Collins admitted that he’s not sure the players had enough time to truly make the best informed decisions they could have for this season.

New Lions LB Jamie Collins on the op-tout deadline: We need more time. There's still going to be problems down the road and if the virus affects someone close to them, they'll want to opt out. Deadline day won't mean anything. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 6, 2020

Detroit’s linebacker makes an interesting point. If the virus gets worse during the season, what options will players have who thought it may have been safe earlier this summer? How about if a player or his family are deeply impacted? It will be interesting to see how the league can control the virus and also manage the players who might not be thrilled about how things are going.

Collins is likely not the last player to have this opinion or make this point.

Lions Opt Outs

Of all the players leaving the league, only 3 were members of the Lions. The most recent and final before the deadline was offensive lineman Russell Bodine. Defensive tackle John Atkins and wideout Geronimo Allison were the only other players to

In terms of Allison, the opt out had everything to do with his young family and just having a newborn baby. Thus far, the Lions have managed the virus well on their team and have had multiple players come off their COVID/Reserve list in recent days.

Matt Patricia Lauds Jamie Collins Addition

Speaking to reporters earlier this offseason, Patricia was asked about Collins coming to join the team, and almost couldn’t stop talking about the impact the linebacker can make. Specifically, Patricia wasn’t sure the Lions would get a shot to sign Collins, but when they did, his current and former coach became completely overjoyed thanks to all he brings to the table.

On today’s call, Matt Patricia said Jamie Collins is one of the most amazing athletes he’s ever seen. Full quote below. #Lions pic.twitter.com/xV1K5QguK6 — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) May 5, 2020

As Patricia said, he loves what Collins provides from not only a physical standpoint, but a leadership one. That’s an important point for the Lions, who desperately needed a steady veteran influence at the position on the roster. Collins can come in and not only play a key role for the team on the field, but off as well. That’s a key point for a spot that has a pair of young linebackers in Jarrad Davis and Jahlani Tavai.

The fit of Collins with the team has been lauded already, so it will be interesting to see how well he manages to prove this right. If Patricia is to be believed, the answer is quite well.

Jamie Collins Thinks Lions Can Win

Collins left the Patriots for the second time in his career, and this time, he thinks it’s to land with a team which is on the upswing in terms of starting on the process to make some noise in the NFL.

Speaking with Detroit reporters, Collins provided his take on where the team is at, and said he thinks that the Lions are right there as a squad who can take the next step.

Jamie Collins said on a teleconference with Detroit reporters that he believes Detroit is an up-and-coming team that has been just one, two or three players away. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 24, 2020

Additionally, Collins said he believes that he can be the kind of veteran leader the team needs in order to take things to the next level.

Jamie Collins said the Lions have been one or two plays away in a lot of games. He believes he can be a veteran presence that can push Detroit over the top. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 24, 2020

The hope, obviously, is that Collins is able to do just that for the team and add some depth and playmaking to a defense that needs it in a big way. Clearly, though, the appeal was there for one of the best free agent linebackers in joining the team.

Jamie Collins Stats

Collins has been a solid performer in the NFL for years. He started with the Patriots where he got to know Matt Patricia, and later was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a few seasons before he got released and signed back in New England.

In terms of production, Collins has been solid as well. Collins has put up 577 tackles, 24.5 sacks and registered 16 forced fumbles as well as 10 interceptions. He’s been a terror in terms of his ability to come off the edge and make a variety of plays for a defense.

Perhaps the only concern about Collins right now is his age. At 30, he’s getting a bit long in the tooth for a big contract, something any team that thinks about adding him will have to consider.

None of that seems to matter, though, if Collins is in the right scheme. The hope is he can stay healthy in a season unlike any other and avoid the coronavirus to have an elite year.

