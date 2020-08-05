Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Lions Linebacker in 2020

The Detroit Lions have been waiting for Jarrad Davis to emerge with the team for the last few years, but could their patience finally pay off in 2020?

That might not be on the radar for many, but for analyst Andy Benoit it sure is. Tweeting about Davis and the Lions, Benoit said that if Davis can hold speed with his 245 pound playing weight, he will be a top 5 linebacker in the NFL this coming season.

If Jarrad Davis maintains his playing speed now that he weighs 245, he'll be a Top-5 linebacker in 2020. — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) August 4, 2020

Since entering the league, Davis has been far from an elite linebacker and hasn’t been on the radar as being a top player. Still, with the changes he’s made, many think that Davis could put everything together in 2020.

That had better be the case because the clock is ticking on Davis and his career in Detroit, but if this is the type of season he has, it would be a great development.

Jarrad Davis in Great Shape

Davis has been taking a vital offseason seriously, training hard in order to get his body in the best possible shape it can be ahead of 2020, and the results are very noticeable. Davis is more trim and has added way more muscle definition as a post circulating on the internet showed.

LB Jarrad Davis has gained 20 pounds of muscle this offseason. Up to 248 pounds and got his bench press up to 375 pounds! In a contract year, it’s safe to say he has been putting in the work to improve! 💪 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/ww2JFFZjoT — Lions Report (@Lions_Report) May 31, 2020

Davis did the work at Michigan Elite Conditioning who shared the image on their Instagram page. It’s impressive work for Davis heading into what is a vital season on the field for the young linebacker. The hope is the change in physique helps Davis manage to turn the corner in terms of becoming a consistent playmaker for the defense.

Obviously, Davis is doing his part to put his best foot forward for the team this coming season and his body looks the part of a player who could be a top linebacker this coming season.

Matt Patricia Excited About Jarrad Davis

Speaking with reporters on a conference call earlier this offseason, Patricia was asked about Davis and admitted the young linebacker is still a player who the Lions want to be a part of their future, even in spite of the fact that the team didn’t use the option for Davis. As he said, Davis is a “cornerstone” talent for the Lions on the defensive side of the football.

The Lions didn't pick up Jarrad Davis' 5th year option, but Matt Patricia said he still wants Davis back: "JD is a cornerstone of what we're trying to do" and in our big-picture plans of where we're trying to go — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 5, 2020

This statement shows that the Lions still remain committed to Davis beyond 2020, even if they have a clear out should the linebacker not perform next season. It’s an interesting juxtaposition for the team given the public move that was just made.

Perhaps the Lions wish to motivate Davis into having a big season, then try to bring him back for the future if he has a solid year.

Jarrad Davis Lions’ Stats

Davis always brings it on the field, and that’s something he has done since he played in college with the Florida Gators. Known as one of the best tacklers and leaders in his class, Davis has all the tools to be a fixture in Detroit as he has shown with his aggressive play. He’s going to be a fan favorite for his never say die attitude for years to come.

At times, Davis can be his own worst enemy in terms of the things he does on the field in pursuit and in coverage, but more often than not, his speed and passion is a major advantage for him. This year, Davis has been best at rushing the passer. He’s put up 62 tackles and 2 sacks this season.

Earlier last season, Davis was excited when the Lions started 2-1-1 and looked to be turning over a new leaf, something which he said.

“In a sense we’re kind of like a newly seeded plant in a way. We’re starting to blossom a little bit. We got to keep watering, we got to keep giving ourself that light. We have to keep making sure that we are paying attention to things that are going to help us grow and get better,” Davis told the media a few months back.

Davis was around in 2018 for what became a struggle amid a frustrating 6-10 season on the field, and as he said, it’s been somewhat a shift in mindset and motivation which has led to Detroit’s turnaround on the field early in the 2019 season, as well as cleaning up some of the small details which prevented the Lions from having more overwhelming success.

Davis coming back and playing through pain shows the type of leadership he exhibits. Certainly, nobody can question the fact that Davis has been a solid leader for the team.

The Lions and Patricia appear to like Davis, but they are counting on him for a big season. That is just what some think he could be set to deliver.

READ NEXT: Lions Defender Handed Massive NFL Suspension