Lions’ Rookie Lineman Enters NFL With Amazingly Consistent Stat

The Detroit Lions offensive line picked up a couple of huge pieces this offseason and the biggest in the end might end up being Logan Stenberg.

A guard from Kentucky, Stenberg was a total mauler in the passing game for the Wildcats in his career. The numbers show that Stenberg was elite in terms of standing up against the pass. In the last pair of seasons, Stenberg didn’t so much as allow a single sack in the rough and tumble SEC.

Logan Stenberg at Kentucky over the past two seasons Pass-block snaps: 601

For Stenberg, the challenge will now be transitioning this play and mindset to the next level. As he recently admitted, it’s been an adjustment coming into a new offense and trying to learn, but it’s been one that he has taken steps toward trying to master in camp simply by being there and trying to improve every single day.

Stenberg told the media:

“Very different offense. I’m just trying to be a sponge. Soaking up the playbook, getting more and more comfortable with it day to day. But work in progress, just trying to go out there and find my spot in the line, compete and continue to do my best.”

If Stenberg can do that regularly, his talent might have him on the field in no time flat for a team that needs a dose of such consistency up front.

Logan Stenberg Relies on Physicality

Soon after Stenberg was drafted, he explained that he wants to be the most physical player on the field and make the other team quit due to how tough he and his position are being in between the lines.

In football, the toughest player doesn’t always win, but in this case, the Lions have needed a major physicality infusion for quite some time up front. The team’s offensive line has needed a tough identity just like this, and Stenberg coming out and issuing an expectation of what he expects to bring is huge for the group. This fits with what Matt Patricia is trying to bring.

Known for his run blocking, Stenberg will be in position to get nasty early and often and if he brings this approach to the Lions, it could mean his ability to start and play a huge role for the team in 2020.

Logan Stenberg Comes to Lions With Epic Nickname

Thanks in part to his play and his words like those presented here, Stenberg is lauded for his physical, borderline nasty play up front in the trenches. It led him to be a first team All-SEC player in 2019, and it has created a trait which has followed Stenberg around and made him infamous as a tough competitor in SEC circles.

Stenberg doesn’t just refer to himself as nasty in passing, however. He calls himself Mr. Nasty, thank you very much. He’s even got the line of clothing to go with the name now, and the colors are already right for Lions fans.

Lions fans might have to pick some apparel up in honor of a guy they hope can change the attitude of the interior of their line along with Jonah Jackson. With Mr. Nasty blocking for D’Andre Swift, it might be a new mindset for the team up front.

