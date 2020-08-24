Lions Defender Compares Team to Super Bowl Champions

The Detroit Lions aren’t typically mentioned in the same breath as a team which just won a Super Bowl, but in the case of linebacker Reggie Ragland, he sees reason to be optimistic that his new squad can reach the summit.

Ragland, who spent last season playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, would know a thing or two about what it takes for a team to win a title being he just helped his former team to do so. Interestingly, he thinks the Lions have the right mix of talent to accomplish that mission as well.

Speaking with the media, Ragland mentioned the Lions in the same breath as the Chiefs in terms of teams that have the right mix to win big in 2020.

Ragland said:

“I see the same qualities in this team as in Kansas City. We got the pieces, we just gotta keep putting them together and just playing hard and being consistent and just keep finishing. I think we got the guys to do that, we just got to go out there and play ball.”

Getting over the hump has long been the problem for the Lions, but it’s possible they’ve changed the chemistry of the locker room just enough so that they might be able to chase down this goal in the future.

That future could be now as Ragland admits, which is the hope of the Lions and all their fans with the 2020 season on the near horizon.

Reggie Ragland Called Lions Perfect Fit

Analyst Andy Benoit explained that Detroit scored big with Ragland considering the role he plays for a defense. That role, a thumping linebacker, could be maximized in Detroit given the style of defense the team runs under Matt Patricia.

In terms of scheme fit, the Lions are the best place LB Reggie Ragland could have landed. Big thumping linebacker. — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) March 27, 2020

Ragland played well with the Chiefs after coming to the team in a trade, but it’s possible he might fit the Detroit scheme even better than he fit the one in Kansas City. Additionally, the Lions should give Ragland a chance to come in immediately and play a huge role for the team given their situation at linebacker. Depth has been a must, and now they’ve got it.

Lions Signed Reggie Ragland

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions signed Ragland a few months back, the former Alabama linebacker as well as the former Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills linebacker.

ILB Reggie Ragland has agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions, per source. Former first-round pick won Super Bowl with the Chiefs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 27, 2020

The team confirmed the move shortly after it was revealed on the internet.

Ragland just won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2019-2020 season. With the Lions, he will now be counted on to add some depth at the middle linebacker spot and compete there. So far, he’s doing just that while adding the kind of quality depth at a key position a team that wants to contend needs.

Reggie Ragland Stats

Since busting into the league in 2016 as a second round pick of the Buffalo Bills, Ragland has endured a slow start to his career. He injured his ACL in training camp, and then was bumped back on the depth chart. Ragland was then traded to the Chiefs for a fourth round draft pick.

In Kansas City, Ragland has come into his own a bit and has 158 tackles, 2.5 career sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception and 1 touchdown in his career. In the Super Bowl, Ragland collected 2 tackles.

Whether or not the Lions have the same mix as the Chiefs is anyone’s guess, but Ragland seeing that early on is certainly interesting. Detroit is starved for a football winner and will take any of the hope that anybody is willing to provide.

