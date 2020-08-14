Lions Work Out Super Bowl Winning QB, Former Patriots Wideout: Report

The Detroit Lions have been working out plenty of players in recent days, and Friday’s selection made some interesting headlines considering who was involved.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian and wideout Chris Hogan were on hand for the team’s workout to end the week, and the Lions were getting a closer look at the pair in practice. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the news on Twitter.

The Lions worked out a group of wide receivers today with QB Trevor Siemian made up of Chris Hogan, Shelton Gibson, Krishawn Hogan and Keon Hatcher. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2020

In terms of the fit on the roster, the Lions have plenty of quarterbacks, so Siemian might be a contingency plan in the event one or more of the team’s signal callers have positive COVID tests or injuries in camp. Hogan might have a better shot of sticking considering the fact that the Lions have lost a wideout to an opt out.

Detroit is tight against the roster, but could add either player to help with depth.

Lions Worked Out C.J. Prosise Thursday

Thursday, the Lions brought 7 players in for workouts. Quite possibly the biggest name for the team was running back C.J. Prosise, formally of the Seattle Seahawks.

That's a long list for Detroit — including ex-Michigan OL Erik Magnuson and also former ND (and Seattle) RB C.J. Prosise, who has connections with Darrell Bevell. https://t.co/jhLAXpIdM8 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 13, 2020

Detroit also worked out offensive lineman and former Michigan State Spartans prospect Brian Allen, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson who was a former Michigan Wolverine, cornerback Dominique Hatfield, defensive end Avery Moss, running back Troymaine Pope, and running back Jonathan Williams.

Obviously, the headliner of this entire bunch is Prosise, who is a talented runner when he is healthy and certainly a player who could add some punch to a crowded backfield situation in Detroit. Few of the positions the Lions are looking at in terms of the players are needs, so these could be potential depth buys for the team in the meantime.

Prosise has talent, but he’s also faced his share of health issues in the NFL which is why he is a free agent at this point in his young career. This represented the first round of tryouts this week in Detroit.

Trevor Siemian Stats

The former 7th round pick of the Broncos out of Northwestern, Siemian won Super Bowl 50 with the team as a backup for Peyton Manning. He was the starter for the team in the 2016 season, and in his career has put up 5,689 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Siemian then moved on to the Vikings and later the Jets. He’s been a backup, but has the ability to start if need be given he’s done that early in his career.

Chris Hogan Stats

Hogan has seen his share of success in the AFC East, having played with the Buffalo Bills and later the Patriots. He captured a pair of Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots, and would know Matt Patricia and the team’s leadership from his time there. After leaving New England as a In his career, Hogan has put up 2,634 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. The former lacrosse player was a favorite in New England, and in Detroit, could add some depth to a group that lost Geronimo Allison to an opt out recently.

Between the players, it will be interesting to see if the Lions sign either player for the overall depth of their roster.

