Messi & Vidal Share a Laugh Ahead of UCL Clash [LOOK]

Lionel Messi and Arturo Vidal have been enjoying themselves in Barcelona training this week ahead of Saturday’s crucial Champions League clash with Napli at the Camp Nou.

The Chilean midfielder shared a photograph of the Barcelona captain cracking up during Wednesday’s session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

The Catalan giants also shared footage from the session.

Barcelona will train again on Thursday morning ahead of the visit of the Serie A side. The two teams are level at 1-1 after the first leg of the tie in Italy.

Vidal To Miss Crucial Clash

Manager Quique Setien will be without Vidal for the game at the Camp Nou. The Chile international was sent off at the Stadio San Paolo and will miss the second leg through suspension. Fellow midfielder Sergio Busquets is also banned for the game.

However, the Catalan giants have received good news on the injury front. Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet are expected to be fit, while Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo took part in Wednesday’s session and are closing in on a return to full fitness.

The absence of Vidal and Busquets means that Setien does lack for options in midfield for the crucial clash. Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong look certain starters, while Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto are also options.

Messi Loves the Last 16

Meanwhile, Messi will be aiming to continue his formidable record in the last-16 of Europe’s top competition. The Argentina international has 26 goals in 29 appearances at this stage of the tournament.

Barcelona also possess an incredible home record. They have not been beaten in the Champions League at the Camp Nou since 2013, an unbeaten run of 35 matches. They’ve also never lost in the last-16 when the second leg has been played at home.

Messi finished the season top of the scoring and assists charts in La Liga and has two goals and three assists in six Champions League appearances this season.

The Catalan giants will need Messi at his brilliant best if they are to lift the European Cup this season, and he certainly looks in relaxed mood ahead of what is a crucial games for the club on Saturday.

