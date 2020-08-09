Vikings Waive Gary Kubiak‘s Former Pick at WR, Confident in Rookie Wideouts

The Vikings have only seen their rookie wide receivers in action for a little over a week but have already shown confidence in them.

Bralon Addison became the second veteran wide receiver waived by the team on Friday after Davion Davis was released last Monday. Addison was picked up by the Denver Broncos when Gary Kubiak was head coach in 2016. He was later dropped and played two games for the Chicago Bears in 2016 as an undrafted rookie and spent two years in the Canadian Football League.

Kubiak, at the time, was a fan of Addison’s ability after-the-catch. Addison and his paths crossed again last season when Addison was added to the Vikings’ reserve list last season when Kubiak served as an offensive advisor and has since been promoted to offensive coordinator. Addison’s fate was likely sealed after the draft when the Vikings selected four rookie wideouts.

Davis was a second-year player and made the Vikings practice squad last season before being promoted to the 53-man roster and playing in two games.

Davis told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he will be staying in the Twin Cities area and continuing to train in the event the Vikings need him during what’s expected to be a volatile season with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m just focused on training and staying in shape,” Davis said. “I’m going to be up here training, going to various high school fields.”

The order of the Vikings depth chart at wide receiver beyond Adam Thielen remains questionable as many young players will vie for spots on the 53-man roster at training camp.

Positive Sign for Rookie Wide Receivers

The release of Davis and Addison is a sign the Vikings are committed to seeing more from undrafted free agents Quartney Davis from Texas A&M and Penn State’s Dan Chisena.

Both players have a long way to go before they are secure even as practice squad players, but the trimming of the Vikings’ wide receiver corps from 12 to 10 is an encouraging sign.

First-rounder Justin Jefferson looks to be the favorite to be No. 2 behind Thielen, while Olabisi Johnson and Tajaé Sharpe will likely battle for the third spot. Rookie K.J. Osborn, who was picked in the fifth round out of Miami, may have a better chance of making the roster over Johnson or Sharpe as he was drafted for his ability in the return game.

From there, three-year training camp hero Chad Bebee is the frontrunner among the rookie UDFAs and second-year receivers Alexander Hollins and Dillon Mitchell.

