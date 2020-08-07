Packers Host Former Seahawks Wide Receiver for Visit: Report

The Green Bay Packers are taking a second look at a young NFL wideout who took part in their rookie minicamp during the 2018 offseason.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers hosted former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit on Friday, potentially looking to supplement the position group after free-agent signee Devin Funchess opted out of the 2020 season.

The Packers had WR Malik Turner in for a visit today, per source. Was with the Seahawks last year. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 7, 2020

Turner caught 15 passes for 245 yards and his first-career touchdown during the 2019 season for Seattle, despite playing in just 22 percent of offensive snaps. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old wideout also began to struggle with drops late in the season, including a devasting fourth-quarter drop against the Packers during the NFC championship game.

Turner was invited to the Packers’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player in 2018 after going undrafted out of the University of Illinois, where he was teammates with former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison. He was unable to secure a spot on the Packers’ offseason roster and ended up signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks just before training camp.

