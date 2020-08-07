Packers Provide Grim Update for Fan Attendance at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday afternoon that Lambeau Field will not be hosting fans for the first two home games of the 2020 season in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that continues to impact the United States.

The Packers are scheduled to host opponents at Lambeau Field twice in the first month of the season, beginning with their home opener against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 and following with a prime-time matchup against the Atlanta Falcons for Monday Night Football in Week 4.

According to the team’s release, the Packers are planning to re-evaluate the situation prior to their third home game of the year — on November 1 against the Minnesota Vikings — but say fan attendance at the remaining home games will “depend on the status of the virus”