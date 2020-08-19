Kyler Murray Called Tougher QB to Stop Than Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson did everything in 2019 as the NFL’s MVP, and was nearly impossible for most teams to stop en-route to the award for his leadership of the Baltimore Ravens.

Most feel as if Jackson is heading for a similar year in 2020 even in spite of some of his playoff shortcomings, but clearly not everyone is on that similar bandwagon. As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pointed out, some around the league who he deemed “NFL personnel” are beginning to wonder if Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals might actually be more difficult to stop this coming season than the reigning MVP.

Talked to some NFL personnel who believe Kyler will be harder to stop in 2020 than Lamar Jackson. https://t.co/h8snZNu6Pa — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 18, 2020

Murray was solid as a rookie, but until he accomplishes the type of things in the league Jackson has on a week to week basis, there’s no reason to proclaim him tougher to stop. Last season, Murray put up 3,722 yards and 544 rushing yards to go with 26 total scores. While those numbers are good, they’re nowhere near the stratosphere of what Jackson accomplished. Jackson had 3,127 passing yards and 1,206 rushing yards to go with 43 total scores.

Murray may have had the edge with regards to passing yards, but it’s clear he’s got some catching up to do in terms of being a dynamic playmaker across the board. Jackson’s team also made the postseason and won their division going away.

In the end, both quarterbacks can be thought of as solid, elite players but right now, there’s only one MVP and that’s Jackson. Until he’s knocked off the mantle, he should be considered the toughest to stop no questions asked.

Ravens Corner Predicts Huge Lamar Jackson Season

Can Jackson be good enough at quarterback to go back to back with MVP’s? That’s exactly what cornerback Marlon Humphrey sees happening. The reason? Nobody can put any type of limit on the things Jackson can do on the football field. In a recent meeting with reporters, Humphrey was asked what type of season

"@Lj_era8 could go MVP two times in a row. To put a ceiling on him? I don't think there is one." @marlon_humphrey pic.twitter.com/uUMGm5X50Q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2020

Humphrey said:

“He knows. He could go MVP 2 times in a row. There’s no telling what he could do. To put a ceiling on him, I don’t think there is one.”

Back to back MVP awards is something that’s only been done a few times in NFL history by special quarterbacks. Joe Montana did it in 1989 and 1990, Brett Favre won 3 in a row between 1995-1997 and Peyton Manning did it a pair of times in 2003 and 2004 and once again in 2008 and 2009. For Jackson to join that company would be a huge feather in his football cap.

Certainly, the mold was broken when Jackson was created, so as Humphrey hints, anything is possible.

Colin Cowherd Explains Why Lamar Jackson Could Win MVP

Why could Jackson go back to back? For some, it’s as simple as the players around him in addition to the talents of the quarterback himself. Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd thinks that Jackson is winning the award again in 2020, and the reason has everything to do with the surge the quarterback has recently made in his career.

In a segment of The Herd where he was picking superlatives for NFL players, Cowherd named Jackson “most likely to win the MVP award” and explained that he thinks things are going to get even better for Jackson this coming season in Baltimore.

Most likely to break up? Best dancer? Teacher's pet?@ColinCowherd hands out his NFL superlatives with @JoyTaylorTalks: pic.twitter.com/BKoH44Sr08 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 11, 2020

Cowherd explains:

“His growth from year 1 to 2 was phenomenal. He seems to be uniquely focused and let’s be honest, they are completely stacked in Baltimore,” Cowherd said. “They’re not paying Lamar Jackson anything. That’s the advantage to dropping in the first round as a quarterback. You don’t make as much money, but you get way better teammates. I have the Ravens winning the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson’s going to be the MVP as his trajectory goes up.”

After a season in 2019 where Jackson did everything, having him pegged as the MVP for this coming season seems like a wise bet. After all, the only thing he hasn’t proven he can do is win in the playoffs. If Jackson is able to do that, his star will be strong for a while.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson was the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

Murray has some stats to beef up and some accolades he must add to his trophy case to be on the same level as Jackson in 2020.

READ NEXT: Veteran Wideout Disses Ravens Workout Request