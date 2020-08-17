Saints’ Nigel Bradham Rips Eagles ‘Non-Winning’ Organization

File this one under, what the heck is he talking about? Or, more aptly, sour grapes.

Saints linebacker Nigel Bradham appeared to rip the Eagles’ organization on Monday with some pointed comments toward his former team. The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell relayed a conversation where Bradham indicated that his last two teams weren’t “known for winning.”

That Philadelphia didn’t have the same “type of culture” that is rampant in New Orleans. It’s an odd opinion considering Bradham won a Super Bowl with the Eagles three seasons ago. Prior to that, Bradham played four seasons in Buffalo.

Bradham said: “It’s definitely a different type of environment [in New Orleans]. The last two organizations I went to, it wasn’t really a winning organization. So when you come to a place that’s known for winning, known for being in the postseason, you see the different type of culture they have.”

The Saints posted the transcript like this, although he did not say the part in parentheses: "Its definitely a different type of environment, a different culture. Because the last two organizations I went to weren't really winning organizations (when I first arrived at them)." 🤷‍♀️ — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 17, 2020

The Saints later revised the exact quote to add context: “It’s definitely a different type of environment, a different culture. Because the last two organizations I went to weren’t really winning organizations (when I first arrived at them).”

Either way, it seems a bit immature. And it wasn’t the first time the Florida native seemed to take shots at the Eagles. He sounded off about being let go after having a supposed “bad year,” one in which he registered 61 tackles in 12 games albeit while battling a lingering ankle injury all year.

If someone had 60 tackles in 12 games and the lead was 80 tackles in 16 games is that considered a bad year? 😂 No is the answer! — Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) June 3, 2020

Bradham spent four semi-productive seasons in Philadelphia and started in 58 games, including Super Bowl LII. The Eagles decided to cut him loose in February in a move that saved the franchise $4.465 million in salary-cap space. They cut Bradham right before free agency started, too, in an effort to allow him extra time to find a new home. Which he did. The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Saints in the offseason. He did seem to harbor some animosity toward Philly when

Eagles Coordinator Labeled Former LB ‘Dumba**’

The year was 2016 and Bradham had just been arrested for having a loaded gun in his backpack at the airport. Not exactly a great look for anyone, let alone for a high-profile professional athlete. That arrest came on the heels of a previous one for assaulting a hotel employee.

When Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was asked about his starting linebacker’s decision-making, he didn’t hold back.

“You do dumba** things, pretty soon you’re going to be labeled a dumba**,” Schwartz told reporters, via USA Today. “And he’s got a lot of ground to make up. It’s not just him. It’s the rest of us also. It’s everybody who wears that helmet … He’s got to earn some trust back.”

But his off-the-field troubles didn’t end there. Last year, Bradham went AWOL and missed the Eagles’ final preseason game against the Jets. He missed the team bus, then refused an offer to have a car pick him up. Head coach Doug Pederson was reportedly furious but later chalked it up as a miscommunication after Bradham revealed he had been feeling nauseous.

“I trust Nigel,” Pederson said. “He and I had a great conversation. Quite frankly, it’s behind us.”

Bradham has 619 career tackles in an eight-year NFL career that has spanned 115 games and two different franchises (Eagles, Bills). He also has racked up 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles (two fumble recoveries for touchdowns) and 25 quarterback hits.

