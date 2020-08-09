Scottie Scheffler & Girlfriend Meredith Scudder Are Engaged

Scottie Scheffler and girlfriend Meredith Scudder are planning a wedding. Scudder announced the news on Instagram in June and it looks like the PGA golfer popped the question while the couple was on a hike at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. She noted her excitement in the post adding “[let’s] do this” while adding photos from the big day.

“YES! I can’t believe God gave me my best friend to spend the rest of my life with,” Scudder explained. “Can’t wait to be your wife, Scottie!!!! Blown away at the Lord’s faithfulness and goodness to us. [LET’S] DO THIS!!”

The couple celebrated their six-year anniversary in January. Scheffler was a standout golfer at Texas while Scudder attended their in-state rival Texas A&M.

“Six years later & here we are!! extra thankful for the best friend & stickin by me #peaked-in2014 #hornsdown #gigem” Scudder noted on Instagram.

The Couple Is Slated to Get Married in December 2020

Scheffler and Scudder’s wedding page on The Knot has the couple slated to get married on December 4 in Dallas, Texas. It will be worth watching whether the ongoing pandemic will have any impact on their wedding date. Not only is Scheffler getting married, the golfer is a rising star on the PGA Tour. Scheffler headed into the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship in contention to take home the trophy.

Scheffler admits that he enjoys golf much more than social media and his Instagram page currently has two posts. He told Golf Digest that Scudder has been encouraging him to post more but so far she keeps their friends updated with her Instagram page.

“My fiancee keeps trying to get me to post more, but I don’t,” Scheffler noted. “I’ll look at social media occasionally, but when I do, I find myself putting too much emphasis on what everyone else is doing. Everyone’s posting how great things are for them; it doesn’t feel real to me. Social media can be a great place to learn about people, and eventually, if I end up having fans and people who want to know me better, I’d like to get into Instagram and Twitter so that they could get more of an inside look at my life. But I don’t feel like anyone needs to know that right now. I have my close friends that I spend time with. If something important happens, they’ll know about it.”

Scheffler Is in His Rookie Season on the PGA Tour

It has been a big year for Scheffler as it is his rookie season on the PGA Tour. Scheffler is looking for his first win, but he does not lack for confidence. The golfer reflected on what would need to happen for him to win a major like the PGA Championship.

“Keeping the big numbers off the scorecard, making sure I miss on the right side of the holes,” Scheffler told HookEm.com. “On a major championship golf course, there’s definitely some spots you can’t get into or it can be very tough to get up and down. If you do get in the wrong place, make sure you get the ball back in position and stay patient.”

