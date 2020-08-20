Steelers Audition Free Agent Tight End

Today the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in free agent tight end Kyle Markway for a workout, this in the wake of an injury suffered by tight end Dax Raymond, who left Tuesday’s practice early with a reported ankle issue. This news as per Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer:

It’s not clear that those two developments are linked, especially in light of the fact that head coach Mike Tomlin has since advised that Raymond’s injury appears to be of the “short term variety.”

Kyle Markway’s Career at South Carolina

As for Markway, he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, and subsequently signed on with the New York Giants. At 6-4 and 250 pounds, Markway—who hails from St. Louis—is viewed primarily as a blocking tight end and a special teams performer. However, in his last season at South Carolina he collected 31 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with those numbers his college career totals were decidedly modest, as he totaled just 37 receptions for 459 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games. He also missed extensive playing time due to injury; in 2016 he suffered a foot injury that cost him the entire season; it was a rib injury that sidelined him for almost all of the 2017 campaign.

Markway was waived by the Giants last week to make room for a cornerback.

Following is his Gamecocks highlight reel:

With the audition of Markway, the Steelers have now worked out six different players this week, the next most recent being free agent wide receiver Cody White.

This past Monday the Steelers looked at a safety—a former third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers—as well as a linebacker and two wide receivers.

