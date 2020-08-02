Steelers Waive QB, Release 7 Other Players

Today the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have waived quarterback J.T. Barrett, along with seven other players.

Barrett was considered a long-shot to earn the team’s third-string quarterback job, competing with former first-round pick Paxton Lynch and last year’s No. 3 QB Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges.

The former Ohio State University QB was added to Pittsburgh’s practice squad in December of last year after spending much of 2018 and 2019 on and off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. He came into the NFL in May 2018 when the Saints signed him as an undrafted free-agent.

Seven Other Players Cut

On Sunday the Steelers also released seven other players, including: Former University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Quadree Henderson; linebacker Christian Kuntz, who played at Duquesne University; linebacker Dewayne Hendrix; and defensive end Josiah Coatney.

The team also waived running back Ralph Webb, this in the wake of the recent signing of free-agent running back Wendell Smallwood, who most recently played with the Washington Football Team. It’s also no surprise that the team cut a safety, thanks to the even more recent addition of former Giants and Raiders safety Curtis Riley.

Last but not least, the club also released offensive lineman Christian Montano, who many Steelers fans were rooting for after learning that he saved the life of a man with cancer by serving as a bone marrow donor.

Steelers Add WR, RB to the Reserve/COVID-19 List

In other news, on Sunday the Steelers also added running back Jaylen Samuels and wide receiver James Washington to the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Samuels, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is expected to compete against Benny Snell Jr., Kerrith Whyte, Trey Edmunds and rookie Anthony McFarland, Jr. for a role as a backup running back. He played in 14 games and made four starts last year, amassing 66 carries for 175 yards and one touchdown, while adding 47 receptions for 305 yards and another TD.

Washington, a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, blossomed during the second half of the 2019 season, and hopes to serve as nothing less than the team’s No. 3 receiver this year. He contributed 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The NFL created the Reserve/COVID-19 list for players who have either tested positive for COVID-19, or have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either category, their team is required to immediately place them on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Once a player is on the list, his team is not permitted to comment on the player’s medical status. That means the club cannot disclose whether he is in quarantine or is positive for the coronavirus.

The Steelers currently have a total of four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, with cornerback Justin Layne and defensive back Arrion Springs added last week.

