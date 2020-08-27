Tony Dungy Named to Pro Football HOF Selection Committee

Today the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Trustees announced that it has added former Pittsburgh Steelers player and defensive coordinator Tony Dungy to its 48-person selection committee.

Dungy is filling an at-large vacancy created in the wake of the departure of Larry Michael, the former Washington Football Team radio announcer. It’s not clear whether Michael voluntarily left the selection committee or was asked to leave. He recently resigned from his job with the Washington Football Team prior to allegations of widespread sexual harassment across the organization becoming public.

Tony Dungy: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Dungy is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2016, and is now the fourth Hall of Famer on the selection committee, joining Dan Fouts, James Lofton and Bill Polian.

Dungy compiled a record of 148-79 during 13 years as an NFL head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2001) and Indianapolis Colts (2002-08). Prior to that he served as defensive coordinator under head coach Chuck Noll from 1984-88 and then defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings between 1992-95. Dungy played in 30 games for the Steelers during the 1977 and ’78 seasons. He currently serves as an analyst for NBC Sports.

“Coach Dungy is a tremendous addition to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee,” said Saleem Choudhry, the Hall’s Vice President of Museum & Exhibit Services who oversees the Selection Process at the Hall. “As a Hall of Fame coach who has been involved in the NFL since 1977, he has a depth of knowledge and experience with players, coaches and personnel from numerous organizations across multiple decades. His extensive understanding will be invaluable to the selection process.”

The Committee consists of one media representative from each pro football city, with two from New York and two from Los Angeles, as those cities each have two teams in the NFL. There are also 16 at-large Selectors, who are active members of the media or persons intricately involved in professional football.

All appointments are open-ended and approved by a majority vote of the Hall of Fame’s Board of Trustees. Earlier this month, the Board approved Polian and Lisa Salters as members of the Selection Committee.

Steelers “Super Scout” Bill Nunn a Hall of Fame Finalist

Earlier this week the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the late Bill Nunn has been named as Contributor Finalist for the Class of 2021.

If elected, he would go into the Hall of Fame in the same year as former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, and former Steelers safeties Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell. In addition, former Steelers offensive guard Alan Faneca has a strong chance of being elected to the Class of 2021, as he’s been a finalist for five straight seasons.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Kevin Colbert: New Rules Encouraged Steelers to Sign Veteran Free Agents

READ NEXT: ‘Bigger Than Ben’ Documents Ben Roethlisberger’s Recovery From Elbow Surgery

READ NEXT: Mike Tomlin: Steelers’ Top Draft Picks ‘Proving They Belong’

READ NEXT: Steelers’ T.J. Watt: I Want To Be a ‘Game Wrecker’