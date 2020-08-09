Tony Finau & Wife Alayna Finau Are Proud Parents of 4 Kids

Tony Finau and his wife Alayna Galea’i-Finau stay busy with their four children: Jraice, Tony Jr., Nene and Sage. The couple celebrated their eight-year anniversary in May, and Tony took to Instagram to send a sweet message to his wife alongside photos of them through the years.

“8 pics for 8 years! Happy Anniversary @alaynagaleai ❤️” Tony noted. “Couldn’t imagine my life without you by my side. You’re the most beautiful, loving and understanding person. Lord knows I needed YOU! 😂 We’ve had our ups and downs like any couple through marriage but you’ve always been my number 1 fan and my number 1 support! Thank you for making life so fun! I’m blessed to have you and grateful to the lord you’re in my life. Cheers to 8! #babystepsintoeternity.”

Alayna also posted her own message celebrating their anniversary in the midst of quarantine life. She noted that she “love[s] our life we’ve built together” as Alayna recounted how they celebrated.

“8 years 🤎 •cooked one of our fav meals together (steak+rice) ate, played “how well do you know each other” trivia,” Alayna said on Instagram. “Shared our fav things we love about each other. Reminisced about our crazy love story. Roasted each other a little & laughed the night away. Love our life we’ve built together. My better half! Happy Anniversary! I love you ❤️ @tonyfinaugolf #babystepsintoeternity”

Alayna Cheered on Tony at the PGA Championship

Alayna was in California to cheer on Tony at the PGA Championship, a rare occurrence given the expanded protocols during the pandemic. She posted a photo from the course to her Instagram Story.

“Grateful for the PGA Championship allowing the cheerleaders out today,” Alayna explained.

During the break in action earlier this year, Tony and Alayna likely enjoyed the extended time together with their family. Tony wrote an article for Golf.com in 2019 reflecting on the challenges of balancing being a PGA Tour golfer with his responsibilities as a husband and father.

“Thirty weeks a year. That’s how often I travel for work,” Tony explained. “I’m sure many working dads can relate, and by no means am I complaining. I spend my workday on the golf course, in some of the nicest locations and climates around the world, but as a father I’m often away from what’s most important to me. I’m a dad, a husband and a professional golfer, in that order.”

The Finaus Are Rooted in Their Mormon Faith

The couple stays grounded in their Mormon faith and do their best to instill these values into their young family. Tony admitted that some people are surprised to learn about his faith, but the golfer takes it as a compliment.

“I hear people say things like, ‘Oh, wow, I wouldn’t think that you’re a member or Mormon, or anything like that. Some people hear different things about Mormons and what we do, what we believe,” Tony told Deseret News. “So, I think it’s a compliment to me.”

