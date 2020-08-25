Twitter Reacts To Lionel Messi Wanting to Leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell on Barcelona on Tuesday by informing the Catalan giants he wants to leave the club after two decades of service.

Unsurprisingly, the news set Twitter alight with the Argentina international, who is widely regarded as the best footballer in the world, looking set for a shock departure ahead of the start of the new La Liga season.

Messi has a contract with Barcelona until next summer but has informed the club he wants to activate a clause that will allow him to leave now, according to TyC Sports. Yet there is some debate about the validity of the clause, with Barcelona believing it expired in June.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Where Next for Barcelona?

It’s not at all clear if Messi will be granted his wish to leave this summer or if he will have to wait until his contract expires in 2021. However, Twitter was quick to find potential new homes for the Barcelona captain:

Wonder if Messi has ever thought of trying out baseball 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zJqOQOYUlf — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) August 25, 2020

Just looking through old photos pic.twitter.com/JuuXEdm7xf — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Spanish side Leganes offered Barcelona some advice on how to keep hold of Messi by offering the services of defender Unai Bustinza.

Let us call Bustinza… He can solve this in a minute! 😉 pic.twitter.com/rSAKFFt8lv — C.D. Leganés 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@CDLeganes_en) August 25, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans and Team-mates Support Messi

Barcelona supporters and team-mates past and present also took to Twitter to offer some support to Messi. Carles Puyol sent a message to the Barcelona captain that drew applause from Luis Suarez.

Carles Puyol and Luis Suarez react to Messi's decision to leave Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/HziRutjCEi — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2020

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal also produced a post that seemed to be aimed at Messi and Barcelona. He wrote: “When you corner a tiger he does not give up, he fights!”

Cuando acorralas a un tigre el no se rinde, el pelea!!!💪🏽👑😉👍🏽🐯 pic.twitter.com/UnZsLNzI9S — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) August 25, 2020

President of Catalonia, Qim Torra, also sent a message of farewell to Messi, thanking the forward for all his service to the club.

📱 [@QuimTorraiPla – Catalonia president] |

"Catalonia will always be your home. Thank you so much for all this time of happiness and brilliant football.

We have been lucky enough to share a few years of our lives with GOAT. And a noble athlete We will never forget you, Leo" pic.twitter.com/9OYOLtfxd7 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 25, 2020

Elsewhere, supporters of Barcelona could not hide their frustration at the news that Messi could be about to wave goodbye to the club. Some fans protested outside the club’s stadium and called for the resignation of president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Barcelona fans have gathered outside Camp Nou and are chanting "Bartomeu out!" 😡pic.twitter.com/krYQ1Ctz6f — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2020

Barcelona fans at the club offices protesting and wanting Bartomeu to resign! https://t.co/VF5AtjSP2k — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 25, 2020

The Numbers Game

Messi’s shock news also prompted a reminder of just how special a player the Argentine is and the many records he has set during his long spell at the Camp Nou..

The 33-year-old has won all the major trophies available, picking up six Ballon d’Or titles, and made a habit of breaking records left, right and center for Barcelona.

634 – Lionel Messi is the @FCBarcelona's Top Scorer ever (634 goals) & only Xavi Hernández (767 games) has played more games than the Argentinian (731) for Barça in all competitions. Institution pic.twitter.com/xZ2uUsjTya — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 25, 2020

Messi's goal and assist stats for every La Liga season 2020-21:

👕 0

🅰 0 pic.twitter.com/5tzf3fd6Mx — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2020

Lionel Messi in Europe's top five divisions since 2017-18: ❍ Most goals

❍ Most assists

❍ Most goals from outside the box

❍ Most direct free-kicks scored

❍ Most take-ons completed

❍ Most big chances created

❍ Most through balls

❍ Most final ⅓ passes You get the idea. pic.twitter.com/lXqxwuqMqf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 25, 2020

Lionel Messi in LaLiga 2019/20 🥇 Goals – 25

🥇 Assists – 21

🥇 MotM Awards – 22

🥇 Shots – 159

🥇 Shots on Target – 71

🥇 Free-kick Goals – 5

🥇 Key Passes – 89

🥇 Big Chances Created – 36

🥇 Successful Dribbles – 182

🥇 Accurate Through Balls – 21

🥇 Passes in Opp. Half – 1797 pic.twitter.com/WOLykDmNZM — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 25, 2020

Another crucial number is the figure in Messi’s buyout clause. It is currently set at an eye-popping €700 million. Barcelona’s current position is that if any club want to land the Argentine they would need to trigger this clause.

READ NEXT: Did Koeman Push Lionel Messi Over the Edge at Barcelona?

