Twitter Reacts To Lionel Messi Wanting to Leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell on Barcelona on Tuesday by informing the Catalan giants he wants to leave the club after two decades of service.

Unsurprisingly, the news set Twitter alight with the Argentina international, who is widely regarded as the best footballer in the world, looking set for a shock departure ahead of the start of the new La Liga season.

Messi has a contract with Barcelona until next summer but has informed the club he wants to activate a clause that will allow him to leave now, according to TyC Sports. Yet there is some debate about the validity of the clause, with Barcelona believing it expired in June.

Where Next for Barcelona?

It’s not at all clear if Messi will be granted his wish to leave this summer or if he will have to wait until his contract expires in 2021. However, Twitter was quick to find potential new homes for the Barcelona captain:

Meanwhile, Spanish side Leganes offered Barcelona some advice on how to keep hold of Messi by offering the services of defender Unai Bustinza.

Fans and Team-mates Support Messi

Barcelona supporters and team-mates past and present also took to Twitter to offer some support to Messi. Carles Puyol sent a message to the Barcelona captain that drew applause from Luis Suarez.

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal also produced a post that seemed to be aimed at Messi and Barcelona. He wrote: “When you corner a tiger he does not give up, he fights!”

President of Catalonia, Qim Torra, also sent a message of farewell to Messi, thanking the forward for all his service to the club.

Elsewhere, supporters of Barcelona could not hide their frustration at the news that Messi could be about to wave goodbye to the club. Some fans protested outside the club’s stadium and called for the resignation of president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The Numbers Game

Messi’s shock news also prompted a reminder of just how special a player the Argentine is and the many records he has set during his long spell at the Camp Nou..

The 33-year-old has won all the major trophies available, picking up six Ballon d’Or titles, and made a habit of breaking records left, right and center for Barcelona.

Another crucial number is the figure in Messi’s buyout clause. It is currently set at an eye-popping €700 million. Barcelona’s current position is that if any club want to land the Argentine they would need to trigger this clause.

