Will Barcelona’s Positive Covid-19 Test Affect UCL Plans?

Barcelona announced on Wednesday an unnamed player has tested positive for Covid-19.

The player in question is said to be asymptomatic and “in good health,” and the positive result should not disrupt the club’s Champions League plans.

The player is not currently part of the first-team and has not been in contact with Quique Setien’s squad who are due to fly out to Lisbon on Thursday for Friday’s quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich.

Here’s the club’s official statement confirming the news:

“Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home. “The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities. All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests. “The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League.”

The positive test has come from one of nine players who reported back for pre-season on Tuesday. The list includes new signings Pedri, Francisco Trincão, and Matheus Fernandes, as well as a host of six players returning from loan spells.

The six players in question are defenders Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wagué, and Juan Miranda, as well as midfielders Carles Aleñá, Rafinha, and Oriol Busquets.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Champions League Affected by Covid-19 Again

The Champions League has already been severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Europe’s top competition was suspended indefinitely at the start of April and only returned in August.

UEFA have also changed the format for the latter stages of the competition. The ties from the quarter-final stage onwards will all be played at a neutral venue in Portugal as one-off ties behind closed doors.

Atletico Madrid have seen their plans for their quarter-final disrupted once again by Covid-19. Diego Simeone’s side announced on Sunday two players have tested positive and will isolate at home.

Barcelona’s Focus on Bayern

Meanwhile, Barcelona will continue their preparations for the biggest game of their season on Friday against Bayern. The team will train for the last time in Barcelona on Wednesday before flying out to Portugal on Thursday and training at the Estadio Da Luz.

Setien has been boosted by the return of several key players for the match. Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets are back from suspension, while Ousmane Dembele is expected to make the squad after a long spell out with injury.

Captain Lionel Messi has also eased fears over his fitness. The Argentine trained as normal on Tuesday after recovering from what Setien called a “fierce knock” in the win over Napoli.

READ NEXT: Barcelona To Drop Antoine Griezmann For Bayern UCL Clash?