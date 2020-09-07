Football TV Schedule: What NFL or CFB Games Are on Today for Labor Day?

There are numerous sports games on television for Labor Day, but an extremely limited number of football viewing options today. The NFL does not get started until Thursday, September 10, but there is one college football game on Labor Day.

Navy hosts BYU at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN in the lone college football game on today’s holiday slate. The Labor Day holiday has traditionally been the grand opening of the college football season, just a few days before the NFL begins its schedule. This past weekend’s games resembled more of a soft opening rather than three full days of games fans are used to seeing.

As of now, the SEC, Big 12 and ACC are the three major conferences still committed to playing a fall season, even if it is revised. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 are eying a kickoff closer to 2021 as both conferences cited COVID-19 health concerns as the main reason for the delay. President Donald Trump has been publicly campaigning for the Big Ten to have a fall season, but there is little indication that the conference will start any sooner than Thanksgiving.

There Are 2 NBA Playoff Games on Labor Day

The NBA is typically in its offseason, but we have two Labor Day playoff matchups as COVID-19 caused a lengthy pause to the season. The Raptors take on the Celtics at 6:30 p.m Eastern in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The series is tied 2-2 with the winner just one game away from advancing to the conference finals.

It will be followed by the Clippers squaring off with the Nuggets at 9 p.m. Eastern. The series is currently tied 1-1 and both matchups will be broadcast on TNT. Sports fans can also watch the final round of the PGA’s Tour Championship from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Kirk Herbstreit & Rece Davis Will Call the Navy-BYU Game

It may not be the traditional Labor Day marquee matchup, but ESPN is giving the Navy-BYU game its primetime treatment. Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the game live from Annapolis. Davis admitted that the game will look different with no fans, but it is something college football viewers are going to get used to this season.

“I’m really looking forward to doing a game in Annapolis and certainly wish it was under different circumstances,” Davis explained to the Capital Gazette. “I would have loved to see all the pageantry associated with Navy football. …It will certainly look and sound different, as all sports have without fans. I think our audio team will make it comfortable for the viewers, so you don’t feel like you’ve snuck into the stadium to watch practice.”

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo admitted that both players and coaches have had to be flexible this offseason.

“It’s super surreal,” Niumatalolo told The Washington Post. “We’ve been planning for this day for so long. So many plans got thrown in the trash. Things got changed. You weren’t really sure what you were going to do, but you tried your best to get ready. To finally be here is actually really cool. To be playing. Really proud of our team, first and foremost, to be disciplined for this long.”

