Colts vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Philip Rivers Era in Indianapolis begins Sunday, as the new-look Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 NFL action.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Colts vs Jaguars online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Indianapolis, Jacksonville and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Colts vs Jaguars live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Colts vs Jaguars live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Colts vs Jaguars live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Colts vs Jaguars live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Colts vs Jaguars live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Colts vs Jaguars Preview

Philip Rivers will be playing for only the second team of his 16-year career, but he may now have the best offensive line he’s ever had. Guard Quenton Nelson, tackle Anthony Castonzo and center Ryan Kelly will be keeping Rivers’ pocket clean, and they’ll also be paving the way for an exciting young one-two punch in the backfield.

Marlon Mack and rookie Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin will be center of the Colts’ featured rushing attack, and with this line, that should scare a lot of opposing defenses.

Mack is entering his fourth year, and he’s coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his young career, while Taylor was one of the best running backs in college football over the last three seasons, rushing for an incredible 6,174 yards on 926 carries (that’s 6.7 yards per carry) and 50 touchdowns while wearing a Badgers uniform. Head coach Frank Reich can only hope he picks up where he left up in Indianapolis, and he sees a major benefit to having both men in his backfield. “Marlon probably has a little bit more quickness and acceleration,” Reich said. “Jonathan has that bigger body, so when he gets into traffic, he’s a little bit harder to bring down.”

So far, Rivers also seems pleased. “Marlon has been awesome this camp,” Rivers said recently. “Gosh, he’s made so many plays both in the run game and passing game.”

On defense, the Colts went and traded a first-round pick for pass rusher DeForest Buckner. They also added ex-Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, which should give their secondary a boost. Together with All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, the Colts now have scary play-makers at all three levels of their defense, and they’ll be going up against second-year starter Gardner Minshew.

Minshew, who was recently named one of the team’s captains, leads a Jacksonville offense that was 26th in the NFL in scoring in 2019. Minshew threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 starts as a rookie, and he has a new offensive coordinator in Jay Gruden to work with this season. Minshew also ran for 344 yards (he averaged 5.1 yards per carry) and will be an intriguing quarterback to watch in his sophomore season.

“This team can move the ball and get big chunks,” Reich said about the Jags’ offense. “And you know with Coach Gruden’s offense they not only know how to get big chunks, but they also know a little something about the short, controlled passing game and getting it out of the quarterback’s hands quickly.”

With Leonard Fournette now in Tampa, Jacksonville’s rushing attack is now suspect, so a short passing attack by Minshew seems entirely feasible here. The Jags also traded their best pass rusher in Yannick Ngakoue, so their defense is more suspect than ever, as well. How badly Rivers can exploit it could be the key to this game.

