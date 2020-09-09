Dak Prescott Reveals Older Brother Jace Prescott Died By Suicide at 31

Dak Prescott opened up about his older brother Jace Prescott‘s death while sitting down for an interview with Graham Bensinger. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback says of Jace Prescott, whose death was reported back in April, that he had taken his own life.

Prescott, 27, grew up in Louisiana with his two older brothers, Tad and Jace Prescott, and sister, Natalie Prescott. Their mother, Peggy, died after a battle with colon cancer in November 2013, and Prescott reveals that Jace Prescott continued to seriously struggle with their mom’s death.

On September 9, both Prescott and Tad Prescott appear on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, discussing what it was like at home after their mother got sick. “Jace at the time was finishing with school and was home, was with her and watched it,” Prescott says, who at that time, was away playing football at Mississippi State.

Dak Prescott on brother's suicideDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled with anxiety, depression and sleeplessness during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic. One night though, he slept, the best sleep he'd had in a long time. But he woke up to the worst news: his older brother Jace had taken his own life. Prescott acknowledges his brother struggled while watching their mom fight colon cancer. That isn't how he wants Jace to be remembered. Plus, an emotional Tad Prescott on how Jace's death has impacted his family.

“She couldn’t necessarily hide it from Jace because he was there every day. He saw the times where she would have to spend probably 10-plus hours throwing up, this and that, and saw the medicine she had to take.”

“And, almost, you can’t even put into the words the burden,” Dak continued. “It’s something only Jace knew. And he didn’t necessarily share that. And Jace was never really much of a talker so when something like that was a huge burden on him, he didn’t know how to share it. He didn’t know how to be vulnerable about it.

Prescott Says Discovering Jace Prescott Died By Suicide in April Was ‘Some of the Worst News That I’ll Ever Get’

Back in April, a Dallas Cowboys spokesperson confirmed Jace Prescott’s death and put out the following statement to the Associated Press: “The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media after wrapping up the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, “Whatever we can do to help him get through this horrible time. When you are young – Dak is young, and his brother was young – death is really, really hard to understand, or just think about, or live with.”

On Wednesday, Prescott says during his interview with Bensinger, “I’ll never get another hug in my life like the ones he gave,” Prescott said of his big brother, Jace, who was five years his elder. “He was my best friend.”

Prescott was asleep when his father woke him up to tell him about Jace Prescott. It was “some of the worst news that I’ll ever get,” he says.

Prescott Says He Cried for 30 Minutes With His Dad & Friends After Learning of His Brother’s Death



“I wanted to ask ‘Why’ for so many reasons,” Prescott says to Bensinger during his interview, which serves as the Season 11 premiere episode of In Depth, After learning the devastating loss of his brother, Prescott says he cried for about 30 minutes with his father and friends. Now, he’s imploring to others the importance of being open with your feelings:

It showed me how vulnerable we have to be as humans. How open we have to be because [of] our adversity, our struggles, what we go through is always going to be too much for ourselves and maybe too much for even one or two people. But never too much for a community or never too much for the people and the family that you love. So we have to share those things.

If you are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). They provide free, private help 24 hours a day.

