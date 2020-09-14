Is Daniel Jones Single? Ella Bonafede Unfollows Giants QB on Instagram

As New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones leads his team during the first Monday Night Football game of the 2020 NFL season on September 14, he may be without the support of his biggest fan, girlfriend Ella Bonafede.

Jones, 23, started dating Bonafede, also 23, while they were both students at Duke University. Because of school, she missed being by Jones’ side when he was drafted as the No.6 overall pick by the Giants in 2019, but Bonafede was at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, when he made his first start for the New York franchise that September.

She also proved to be good luck. Jones completed four touchdown passes during that game and the Giants eked out a 32 to 31 win against the Bucs.

Bonafede, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, but raised in Long Island, New York, was regularly seen cheering on her man at MetLife Stadium, and always posted good luck messages to her “boo” on Instagram. However, Bonafede is now noticeably absent as Jones prepares to kick off his 2020 NFL Season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not only has Bonafede made her Instagram profile private, but she’s also unfollowed Jones on Instagram. While the Giants quarterback still follows Bonafede on Instagram, there are no longer pictures of the couple together on social media.

Bonafede’s Last Public Instagram Photo Featuring Jones Was Posted in May

The last time Bonafede shared a public post on Instagram with Jones was for his birthday on May 27. She captioned a photo of the couple, “An oldie but goodie, you and the pic. Hbd boo,” as documented by the New York Post.

However, at some point after Jones’ birthday, while the tri-state area remained under quarantine due to coronavirus, Bonafede, who’s working toward earning her masters in public health at New York Univesity according to her LinkedIn profile, stopped following Jones on Instagram and publicly posting about their relationship.

Jones Is the Giants First New Starting Quarterback in 16 Seasons

While media pressure can be a lot for a young couple, it must’ve grown exponentially after Jones was named the starting quarterback over veteran two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning. On Monday night, for the first time in 16 seasons, fans will see a new leader emerge from the Giants’ tunnel, which puts a lot of weight on the former back-up’s shoulders to step things up and deliver.

“Being voted by your teammates is a tremendous honor,” Jones told reporters last week of being named captain.

“It’s something I don’t take lightly at all and I appreciate the responsibility that the position comes with and what it means,” Jones continued. “I’m certainly grateful to be in this position to be elected. Like I said, it’s a serious job. It’s something that I don’t think you can take lightly. You have a responsibility to your teammates and to your team to represent them and do what you can to be their voice and lead.”

