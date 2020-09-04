Dembele Finds ‘New Motivation’ Under Koeman at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is fit and fresh ahead of the new La Liga season and has found “new motivation” under new manager Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

According to Javier Gascon at Mundo Deportivo, the French forward is currently enjoying the “best feelings” he’s had at the club since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The 23-year-old is feeling physically and mentally strong after regaining full fitness following surgery on a torn hamstring in February and has “found new motivation” under Koeman.

The Dutch coach likes pacy, daring wingers such as Dembele, and his coaching staff at Barcelona are providing the youngster with “the security he needs” ahead of his fourth season at the Camp Nou.

Gascon reports Koeman also has a specialist in “injury prevention” on his team which is helping Dembele look “lively” in pre-season training and with the “best attitude.”

Another Fresh Start for Dembele?

Dembele will certainly be hoping he can finally enjoy an injury-free run in the team after a dismal 2019-20. The Frenchman was once again plagued by injuries and managed just three La Liga starts all season.

Indeed he has not featured at all for Barcelona since the 3-1 win over Dortmund in the Champions League back in November 2019. However, he has been looking happier in pre-season training.

Dembele could prove to be a potent weapon in attack if he can regain his form and fitness at the Camp Nou. Yet Koeman also has plenty of other attacking options at his disposal for next season even though Luis Suarez is set to leave.

Youngsters Francisco Trincao and Ansu Fati will be hoping to make an impact, while Koeman has hinted Antoine Griezmann will play a more prominent role at the club.

Philippe Coutinho is also back from his season-long loan at Bayern Munich, and captain Lionel Messi has confirmed he will stay after previously informing the club he wanted to leave.

Barcelona Set for Tough Start

After a traumatic 2019-20 campaign both on and off the pitch, Barcelona and Koeman will be keen to get off to a good start in La Liga. Yet the fixture list has not been particularly kind to the Catalan giants.

They kick-off their La Liga campaign at home to Villarreal and then face a testing run of fixtures against Celta Vigo, Europa League winners Sevilla, Getafe, and fierce rivals and Spanish champions Real Madrid.

A fit and firing Dembele would be a huge asset for Koeman in the opening weeks as he tries to build a new team at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman also has plenty to prove and will not lack for motivation when he makes his long-awaited comeback.

