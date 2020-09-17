Eagles Injury Report: 6 Starters Trending Up, Update on Lane Johnson

DeSean Jackson was back at practice after his scheduled “maintenance day.” So was All-Pro Fletcher Cox.

There were a ton of positive vibes permeating the Eagles’ injury report on Thursday, too. Starting running back Miles Sanders (hamstring) practiced in full for a second straight day, as did starting defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) and starting left tackle Jason Peters (knee). All three players seem likely to suit up against the Rams.

Wait, there’s more good news. Nose tackle Javon Hargrave (pectoral strain, hamstring) saw “limited” action and reps, along with defensive end Brandon Graham (concussion) who is almost through the league’s protocol for head injuries.

Remember, “limited” is better than not practicing at all. It means they are trending up. There is a growing feeling around the team that the Eagles’ top pass rusher will play. Hargrave? That one could be a game-time decision.

As I reported yesterday, I’m told Brandon Graham is expected to come out of protocol most likely tomorrow and is expected to play Sunday 👍🏼 https://t.co/9Bzjuahxy9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 17, 2020

Ditto for right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) who admitted he plans to start despite not being at “100-percent.” Johnson had clean-up surgery — it’s called a “tightrope” — to fix a high ankle sprain from 2019. The injury should improve throughout the season. Meanwhile, Alshon Jeffery (foot) remains sidelined as he continues to rehab from Lisfranc surgery. The team hopes to have their lanky, possession receiver back for Week 3.

Lane: Probably won’t be 100 percent this Sunday, but he expects the surgically repaired ankle — it’s called a “tightrope” — should improve as the season progresses. https://t.co/unKda3LoGQ — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 17, 2020

The Eagles activated two additional guards — Jamon Brown, Sua Opeta — earlier this week as an insurance policy to the offensive line. They’ll need the depth since those positions are always at a “premium.”

“But this gives us O-line protection, especially the later you get in the season when offensive lineman become kind of a premium around the league,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “It protects us that way to have these guys on your 53.”