Eagles Starting Left Guard ‘Questionable’ to Return

Eagles left guard Isaac Seumalo is questionable to return after injuring his knee in the second quarter.

Seumalo appeared to get his left foot caught in a pile and remained down for several minutes. He hobbled off the field, with help from trainers, and then went to the medical tent. The 26-year-old starter was walking around gingerly on the sideline and the team ruled him questionable to return. Matt Pryor took over for him and started the third quarter at left guard.

Injury Update: G Isaac Seumalo (knee) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2020

The Eagles were already thin on the offensive line after losing Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard to start the year. Lane Johnson (ankle) and Jason Peters (knee) had been dealing with minor injuries, too.

Peters was limited in practice twice last week while Johnson explained his recovery from “tightrope” surgery. The unit surrendered eight sacks in the Eagles’ Week 1 loss to Washington. Nate Herbig made his second straight start on Sunday at right guard.

“So you know, the mistakes we made in the protection last week were a little bit of everybody,” head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week. “It was the backs, the receivers, the tight ends and the quarterback. Everybody had a hand in not only sacks, but the protection, as well.”

Eagles Trail Rams 21-16 at Halftime

The Eagles were losing to the Rams 21-16 at halftime on Sunday. Carson Wentz 13-of-19 for 116 yards and didn’t get sacked once in the first half. Philadelphia got rushing touchdowns from Wentz (on a keeper) and Miles Sanders on a five-yard run.

The Rams had built up a 21-3 lead to start the contest before a Cooper Kupp fumble on a punt helped turn the tide. T.J. Edwards caused it and K’Von Wallace pounced on it in the second quarter to set up the Sanders’ score.

Miles Sanders highlights are officially back on your feed. #LARvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/UbepPVXxnx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2020

Rookie Jalen Hurts was active and saw the field in the first half. He came in on two red-zone plays: Hurts started in the backfield on the first one and then went out as a receiver; and the dual-threat quarterback went out completely wide on the other play. The snaps marked Hurts’ NFL debut as he wasn’t active for Week 1.

The Eagles kept Wentz and Hurts active as their two quarterbacks and left Sudfeld inactive. Prior to the game, Pederson hinted at possibly making all three quarterbacks active and drew on his experiences from playing in Green Bay.

“I mean, why wouldn’t you? If you’re good at every position — it goes back to when I was a quarterback,” Pederson said about keeping three active. “I was the third guy and I was — of course the rules were different — but I dressed every week, and you were kind of that emergency third and it would be great to have your three guys up because it does give you some versatility if you wanted to do something with the other two guys.”

