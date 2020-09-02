Eagles Rookie Pushing for Starting Role, Reveals Hardest NFL ‘Adjustment’

John Hightower’s leaping catch over Avonte Maddox last week for a 40-yard gain was symbolic, only no one knew it at the time.

The highlight-reel play, one of many from the rookie receiver this summer, catapulted him on the Eagles’ depth chart. Hightower was already stating a case for a bigger role on offense but injuries to both Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor now firmly put him in the cross-hairs. The Boise State product is on Doug Pederson’s radar, too. The speedy kid from Maryland is on everyone’s radar after a stellar training camp.

“Hightower has had a good camp,” the head coach said. “The one thing with him right now is just game experience, right? He’s a rookie, a first-year player.”

It appears J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has the inside track at the starting spot opposite DeSean Jackson, with Greg Ward likely manning the slot in three-receiver sets. Don’t count out Hightower to sneak his way into multiple formations on Sept. 13. He’s made the most of every single rep at padded practices, including holding his own against shutdown cornerback Darius Slay. No moment has been too big, no spotlight too bright.

Jalen Hurts just tossed a 40-yard bomb of a TD pass to John Hightower, who had Mills and Slay trailing him in 7 on 7. #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 20, 2020

“The key is to just go out and have fun and not let the pressure get to you,” Hightower said. “I’m having fun. Day by day. I’m just going out there and playing football and listening to my coaches.”

With Reagor out for three to four weeks — and Jeffery reportedly targeting a late September return — there could be more leaping catches and explosive crossing routes in Hightower’s immediate future. He has buried his head in the playbook and continues to get adjusted to “game speed” in the NFL.

John Hightower with a leaping catch in the end zone for a 20 yard TD. Sudfeld lofted it up and the rookie made the play on the ball to beat Craig James. Second day in a row with a big highlight play from Hightower. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 27, 2020

“I feel like I’m adjusting to the game speed pretty well,” Hightower said. “Just knowing the plays. Not still learning them, but actually knowing what I got has helped me a lot.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hightower’s Unique Homecoming in Week 1

Hightower is a Maryland native who grew up about two minutes from FedEx Field, roughly a seven-minute walk from his childhood home to the stadium.

His entire household were Redskins fans (more aptly, fans of the Washington Football Team), none bigger than his grandfather. It should be a surreal Week 1 for him when the Eagles go down to Washington for the season opener.

“That was a great feeling figuring out that the first game was at the Redskins stadium, or the Washington Football Team stadium,” Hightower said, “and hoping that all my friends and family can be there.”

#Eagles WR John Hightower grew up within a 7-minute walk of FedEx Field and most of his family were huge Washington football fans (except for Hightower himself). Here he discusses their fandom … #FlyEaglesFly #HTTR pic.twitter.com/RZiRl5MMmU — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 1, 2020

While no fans are allowed inside FedEx Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hightower’s family will surely be with him in spirit. Maybe he’ll even find some time to visit them for a home-cooked meal. The bigger question is, which team will they be cheering for? Will his grandfather — the most die-hard Washington fan of the bunch — be sporting a midnight green jersey?

“Now they are all Eagles fans,” said Hightower while pointing out he himself didn’t grow up a Washington fan. “My grandfather, he’s an Eagles fan now.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number