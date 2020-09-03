Hall of Famer Claims Lamar Jackson Could Have Played Defense

Lamar Jackson has broken the mold for what a quarterback is in the NFL, and that’s something which former Baltimore Ravens safety and franchise legend Ed Reed understands well.

Like most others who watch the game, Reed appreciates the talent of Jackson at his position on the field, but also thinks he could moonlight at other places on the field, such as on the defensive side of the ball at Reed’s former position of safety.

Speaking with Good Morning Football, Reed explained what makes Jackson great and also why he thinks he has the soul of a defender in an offensive star’s body.

Reed said:

“He’s a hassle. One, he’s a great football player, love Lamar as an athlete. He can run and throw the ball. He’s so athletic he can do so much with he football in his hand. He has so much patience. He’s the ultimate athlete. I really believe Lamar has the heart of a defender. He could have played my position. I actually played QB too, so I know what type of athlete we’re dealing with here. That’s a threat you don’t want to see as a defender I can promise you that.”

As a Hall of Fame talent, Reed certainly understands what it takes to make it on defense in the NFL, and the fact he says Jackson could play that spot is fascinating. He has the athleticism to do whatever he wants on the football field, and while he’s a quarterback, it’s great to get a different perspective on what he could do in the league.

Marlon Humphrey Predicts Another Lamar Jackson MVP

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey sees another great season from Jackson happening. The reason? Nobody can put any type of limit on the things Jackson can do on the football field. In a recent meeting with reporters, Humphrey was asked what type of season

"@Lj_era8 could go MVP two times in a row. To put a ceiling on him? I don't think there is one." @marlon_humphrey pic.twitter.com/uUMGm5X50Q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 17, 2020

Humphrey said:

“He knows. He could go MVP 2 times in a row. There’s no telling what he could do. To put a ceiling on him, I don’t think there is one.”

Back to back MVP awards is something that’s only been done a few times in NFL history by special quarterbacks. Joe Montana did it in 1989 and 1990, Brett Favre won 3 in a row between 1995-1997 and Peyton Manning did it a pair of times in 2003 and 2004 and once again in 2008 and 2009. For Jackson to join that company would be a huge feather in his football cap.

Certainly, the mold was broken when Jackson was created, so as Humphrey hints, anything is possible.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

No matter where he could play, Jackson is elite as a quarterback, and it’s safe to say Reed probably wouldn’t want to face him on the field.

