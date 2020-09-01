De Jong: Barcelona in Chaos, Messi Exit Would be ‘Huge Blow’

Frenkie de Jong admits Barcelona are in “chaos” currently and has also spoken about Lionel Messi’s current situation at the club while on international duty with the Netherlands.

The Argentina international has made it clear he wants to leave this summer, but the Catalan giants are unwilling to sell their star man who has a year to run on his current deal.

De Jong spoke to NOS about the crisis and admits these are troubling times for the Catalan giants ahead of the 2020-21 season.

“It is chaos, there is a lot going on. I did not talk to him [Messi] about this myself, nor the club. So I honestly don’t know about it. “But if Messi really leaves, it will be a huge blow to the team and the club. But when I come back after these international matches, I will see what happened.”

The Dutch midfielder also spoke to Fox Sports and was asked if Messi is still in the team’s WhatsApp group chat. “Yes,” he laughed “I didn’t call him. I think enough people want to know about him. I don’t have such a good relationship with him that I call him and ask him how it is.”

De Jong is currently with the Netherlands squad for UEFA Nations League games against Poland on Friday and Italy on Monday.

De Jong Set for Key Barcelona Role Under Koeman

Despite all the uncertainty at Barcelona currently regarding Messi’s future, the arrival of new manager Ronald Koeman should be good news for De Jong. The two know each other well from working together for the Netherlands national team.

Koeman is expected to hand De Jong a more influential role in the team next season and could play him as part of a double pivot. The midfielder has tended to play in a more advanced position in his first year at the Camp Nou and has been unable to consistently find his best form.

De Jong was asked about the arrival of Koeman but made it clear he still expects to fight hard for a place in the starting XI next season.

“I only spoke briefly by phone to Koeman, but when I get to Barcelona, ​​I will probably talk to him about things like that. And then of course it is up to me to show that I have to play.”

The midfielder will head back to Barcelona after the two Nations League games and continue preparations for the new season. Koeman’s side play their first game on September 27 against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

