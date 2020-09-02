Gregg Popovich Selling $3 Million Home, Coaching Nets, Kyrie Irving Next?

According to Redfin.com, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s mansion is on the market for $3,100,000.

Popovich’s four bedrooms and 5.5 baths house is designed for a lifestyle that embraces both intimate moments and grand-scale entertaining.

Per the listing: Enter through the secondary gate for Vineyard Estates within the guard gated Dominion exemplifying privacy and secluded with spectacular panoramic vistas. Step inside this exquisite custom built Don Craighead estate and be greeted by walls of floor to ceiling windows allowing for natural lighting to flood the interior, affording ample opportunity to relish in the gem’s extraordinary appointments.

From the fully equipped chef’s kitchen to the family room with soaring ceilings every aspect of this home is bold in design. The master suite is complete with a spa like bath separate vanities, large His & Hers closets. Guest bedrooms are spacious and luxe all with en-suite bathrooms. A luxurious wood paneled in-house elevator will take you upstairs to additional guest bedrooms, oversized game room & large workout room. Extensive wrap around balconies afford stunning views atop.

Why does this matter?

Popovich is a coaching candidate believed to be on the Brooklyn Nets‘ radar this summer.

Popovich has won five championships with the Spurs in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. An NBA Coach of the Year Award winner three times, in some NBA circles it is believed that Popovich could welcome the challenge of coaching the Nets duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the Big Apple.

Earlier this summer, Sirius/XM Radio’s Gerald Brown told co-hosts Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells on their “Let’s Get Technical” podcast that the Nets were willing to make a “godfather offer” to Coach Pop to coach Brooklyn.

Nets GM, Sean Marks refuted Brown’s assessment on AM New York radio. “Pop has a job,” Marks told WFAN’s Evan Roberts.

“We all know he’s an amazing, amazing coach — and to be quite frank, an even better leader. So I’ll let Pop continue to coach for the Spurs. He owes it to them and they owe it to him. I’m sure he’s quite happy there.”

The longest tenured coach in the NBA, Gregg Popovich has been part of the Spurs organization since 1988.

Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are currently the faces of the Spurs organization.

I had a conversation with a friend of mine: Speaking logically… Our thoughts: Although I’d like to see Gregg Popovich in Brooklyn as would many, you can’t always read into these things. All joking aside: He is a widower. Perhaps he wants to downsize. 📸 – @OfficialNBABuzz pic.twitter.com/TnqVZ4imVg — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 2, 2020

Will Pop stay to coach that young team that is currently rebuilding? “Pop’s vision has clearly been our North Star,” Spurs GM R.C. Buford told CNBC’s Jabari Young.

“However, having said that, when we get ready to make a decision, we all get in the room, and everybody needs to be prepared, and he doesn’t care who it is that gets the right answer, as long as we get the right answer.

Will Coach Pop join KD and Irving in NYC?

“Pop’s shown nothing other than how we’re going to build our team for next year,” Buford told Young.

“That is the history and the legacy that we’re here to build from,” Buford said. “And from a vision standpoint, it’s not going to change a whole lot – values based, culture focused, community engaged, and championship driven.”

There are other coaching candidates available like interim head coach, Jacque Vaughn who recently interviewed for the job.

Former Nets coach and New Jersey Nets Hall of Famer, Jason Kidd is also been linked to Nets coaching discussions. Currently a Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, Kidd interviewed for the once vacant New York Knicks job opening that was filled by Tom Thibodeau.

“I think I would probably go with experience and championships with Popovich,” retired NBA vet, Stephon Marbury told me recently on the “Heavy Live with Scoop B Show.”

“I think Popovich, he has a great rapport with players. Jason Kidd, I think he will continue to flourish as a coach. But I would go with experience over a coach who has coached for X amount of years.

“I’m a coach right now and I think people would probably pass on me because there are some things I still am learning as a coach. I think with Popovich being in the position where he’s won multiple championships and he’s built a dynasty over an organization over the NBA, I would probably say that.”

Before becoming head coach of the Spurs,he had roles as a lead assistant and Vice President of Basketball Operations, before taking over as head coach after Larry Brown’s exit in 1996.

With strong leadership, Popovich coached David Robinson until he retired in 2003. The Admiral passed the Spurs torch to Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. That trio handed over the Alamo keys to Kawhi Leonard before he demanded ha trade to the Toronto Raptors, won that city an NBA Championship and is now looking to double up with his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers.