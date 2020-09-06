Eagles’ Jalen Mills Reveals LeBron James MVP Odds, Opens Up On Jayson Tatum

The NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida has been quite entertaining since it began in July.

This was the result of the coronavirus pandemic halting play back in March.

On July 30, 22 NBA Teams competeed to fill the league’s 16-NBA Playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals slated to finish no later than October 13.

The second round of the NBA Playoffs are currently in session with teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics currently playing.

While the NBA season is currently going on, the NFL will begin their season within days. Philadelphia Eagles safety, Jalen Mills has been entertained. “I have been paying attention,” Mills told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

Heavy on Eagles with Jalen Mills

“I got three key guys that I’ve been paying attention to… Luka, you know, you got Giannis and Tatum. I like Tatum out of Boston.”

Tatum is living his best life with the Celtics and Jalen Mills likes what he sees. “I feel like with him, he’s an all around player,”said Mills.

“He’s a guy that can shoot the three if you give it to him, he can get to the rack and also he has a midrange game, and he plays defense pretty good. He has an all around game that people look past. That’s for sure.”

Jalen Mills is shifting to the safety position for the Eagles this year, replacing Malcolm Jenkins. While on Heavy Live with Scoop B, we discussed the NBA’s MVP race between Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

Million Dollar Question: Who’s the NBA’s MVP? Mills has the Greek Freak. “Right now,” he said.

“I would say so just for the simple fact that when you look and see the type of guys that the Lakers have on their team compared to the Milwaukee Bucks; when the season started you had LeBron James and Anthony Davis and the big talk was you might have TWO league MVP’s on the same team.”

That’s honest. Out East, Antetokounmpo’s Bucks currently trail the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat 3-0 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. In the Western Conference, James’ Lakers currently trail the James Harden, Russell Westbrook-led Rockets 1-0 in the second round of the Playoffs.

A member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII team, Philly begins their season on Sunday September 13 against the Washington Football Team.