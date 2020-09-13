‘Build Him Up:’ Former Lions Fan Favorite Defends D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions lost a heartbreaking game to the Chicago Bears, and D’Andre Swift’s late drop ended up being a big reason why, even if it wasn’t the only reason.

Still, defensive tackle Damon Harrison doesn’t want Detroit fans to be too harsh on their new rookie. After the game, Harrison hopped on Twitter to defend Swift after the mistake, urging fans to be patient with their young player who made a mistake.

Build the rookie up Lions fans. Don’t tear him down. You’re going to need him soon. I know y’all been through a lot but he’ll need the support. Season is young. — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) September 13, 2020

What Harrison said is true. After the game, Matt Patricia said he consoled Swift and said he emphasized it wasn’t all his fault. The hope is the fans forgive the rookie runner who still figures to have a very bright future with the Lions in Detroit.

We’ll see how the fans react to Swift and his tough moment this week.

Watch D’Andre Swift’s Key Drop

After scoring a touchdown early in the game, Swift had a chance to endear himself further to Detroit fans when the Lions were driving trying to take the lead late against the Chicago Bears. Instead of securing the game with the touchdown, Swift simply dropped the ball.

Here’s a look at the play:

#Lions rookie D'Andre Swift dropped the touchdown that could've won the game.pic.twitter.com/Y8K8rUSucZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2020

The ball was right in the hands of Swift, he secured it and looked to be in, but at the end, he just flat out dropped the pass. It was a heartbreaking end for the Lions who blew another season opener in the late stages just like in 2019.

Safe to say this was not the start anyone wanted to Swift’s Detroit career.

D’Andre Swift Scored First Career Touchdowns

Late in the first half, Swift was the beneficiary of some great field position and a Lions offense which finally opened it up and got things going a bit. He took a short goal line carry in for his first score.

Here’s a look:

Swift didn’t do much damage on the ground in the first half rushing for 2 yards on just 2 carries, but the touchdown broke a 6-6 deadlock and gave the Lions some breathing room into the second half.

Obviously, the good feelings did not continue the rest of the way.

D’Andre Swift Projected for Huge 2020 Season

This year, Swift is expected to play a huge role for the Lions in the backfield. As part of that role, Swift could see a ton of carries and put up some impressive numbers in his rookie season in the league. That’s just the kind of impact Pro Football Focus sees.

Swift is projected to rack up 179 fantasy points this season by PFF. That would represent the second highest total out of the entire rookie class behind only Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Chiefs. Here’s a look at some of the projected totals:

They got next 💪 pic.twitter.com/T5RUxBjLxL — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 10, 2020

Obviously, the Lions are going to work to establish the run in a big way this season and Swift figures to be a huge part of that plan. How much of an impact he ends up making could be determined by what the team’s offense looks like, although this projection would be a good one for the team.

Detroit got better at running the ball under Darrell Bevell in 2019, and with an improved offensive line and health, figure to be even better this coming season. If Swift is able to deliver a season like this in fantasy terms, he might just be positioned to be in play for Rookie of the Year honors in the league.

This is just the type of season Lions fans want to see.

Harrison was recently asked by a fan on Twitter if he would ever return to Detroit. He said that while it might be a challenge to adjust his game, never say never considering he maintains respect for the team’s front office and coaching staff.

Never say never. I told y’all it was no bad blood in the mutual parting of ways. Got a lot of love for Coach P and BQ. I would have to change a lot and get away from what made me who I am. It’s possible just not likely at this point in my career. https://t.co/MxxIj9nGW0 — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) September 8, 2020

When Harrison left Detroit, it seemed there was a bit of bad blood, but he ensures it is not the case and he respects the team. The big challenge for Harrison in Detroit was adjusting to a new scheme he might not have completely understood or fit well within. In the end, that could be a deal breaker as it relates to a return, but obviously, Harrison isn’t slamming the door on it ever happening again.

Even fron afar, Harrison served as a team leader with some words for the Lions and their fans about the rookie.

