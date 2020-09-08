Lions Lineman Star Struck Over Meeting Adrian Peterson

Frank Ragnow is a native of Minnesota and grew up watching Adrian Peterson dominate with the Minnesota Vikings, so when word leaked that the Detroit Lions were signing the legendary runner, you could expect him to be quite excited.

Speaking over the weekend, Ragnow was asked to talk about his experience with learning that Peterson was coming to the Lions. He got so excited he had no idea how he was going to greet the running back that he grew up watching as a boy. Interestingly, he settled on a simple introduction, but admitted even that might be difficult to get out.

Frank Ragnow said blocking for Adrian Peterson will be "wild." A Minnesota native, he Adrian Peterson jersey when he was drafted. Ragnow could barely contain his excitement about being able to meet Peterson & how he wanted to introduce himself. He went with "Hi, I'm Frank." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 7, 2020

Now, in something which would likely be best described as surreal, Ragnow will get to pave holes for Peterson, a player he grew up idolizing. It’s almost too much for a kid from Minnesota to imagine, but it’s reality now for the Lions and their offensive front.

Entrenched at center, Ragnow is setting his sights on a great season for the team’s front. He figures to be a significant player up front for the team, and if Peterson has a big season running the ball, he might eventually be seen as a big reason why in the end.

Adrian Peterson Stats

Kerryon Johnson ‘Fan Boys’ Over Adrian Peterson

Clearly, Ragnow is not the only one thrilled a legendary runner is joining the mix. Barry Sanders welcomed Peterson to town, and though there is now competition in the backfield, Kerryon Johnson was just as excited to hear about Peterson committing to the Lions ahead of the 2020 season. As he admitted, it might be a little weird, but Johnson wants a picture with his new teammate perhaps most of all.

If i were to take a picture with him would that be fan boying too much?? https://t.co/gQqLqNl1Yf — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) September 6, 2020

Peterson responded, and admitted he didn’t think it would be odd in the least for Johnson to get a picture and act like a fan.

Haha not at all young fella! 💯 — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) September 6, 2020

As a whole, the teams’s new running back should be a huge plus for the roster. Peterson should give Detroit’s running back room some depth and excellent veteran leadership.

Adrian Peterson Stats

In his career, Peterson has been one of the more productive backs in football. The 2012 NFL MVP stuck with the Vikings from 2007-2016, then landing with the Saints and Cardinals and finally in Washington for the last 2 seasons. Peterson is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame soon once his career ends given his exploits. The former Oklahoma Sooner is also a 7 time Pro Bowl player and a 4 time first team All-Pro runner as well.

This season, Peterson could make NFL history with the Lions. Peterson’s 14,216 career rushing yards currently ranks fifth all-time, and he trails Barry Sanders’ 15,269 yards. That means Peterson could surpass Sanders this season if he rushes for 1,054 yards at the age of 35 in Detroit.

It would be an interesting post script if Peterson was to play the last years of his career with the Lions and manage to surpass Sanders. That’s especially true given his standing as a long time Lions rival and classic tormentor.

It’s fun to see how excited Peterson’s teammates are to welcome him.

READ NEXT: Adrian Peterson Signing With Lions