Analyst Predicts Matthew Stafford Leads NFL in Key 2020 Stat

The Detroit Lions have a quarterback in Matthew Stafford that’s ready to attack, and this season, big things could be on the horizon.

Finally, with health on his side, Stafford figures to be in prime position to do some of his best work in years and that’s exactly what is being projected for him in a new ESPN piece. According to writer Matt Bowen, Stafford’s about to turn it loose with his massive right arm and have a huge season as a result.

Bowen predicted Stafford to lead the NFL in passing yards this season, and said the reason could be he will be forced to throw plenty of times to offset what could be a tough defense.

Bowen wrote:

“With a leaky defense in Detroit, Stafford could be in a position to attack down the field in the passing game. In 2019, before he was shut down with an injury in Week 9, Stafford ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards (2,499), while averaging 10.3 air yards per attempt. With his high-level traits as a thrower, plus the ability to move and release the ball from multiple platforms, Stafford could top the 4,500 yard passing mark this season.”

Obviously, in Detroit, this development would be welcomed in a big way. The Lions often go as their quarterback goes, so a big season out of him could mean a much better record for the team as a whole.

Matt Patricia: Matthew Stafford ‘Locked In’

Fortunately, Matt Patricia has good news for Lions fans on that front and possible bad news for the rest of the league. So far in camp, Patricia would grade Matthew Stafford’s overall performance as “locked in,” something he admitted to the media late this past week.

Matt Patricia on Matthew Stafford so far in camp: “He’s been awesome. Dialed in.” — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 28, 2020

Stafford is looking healthy off the injury which cost him the 2019 season, and more than that is looking confident in an offense which suits his skillset perfectly. He’s been turning in a wide array of impressive throws in camp. All that combined could be a winning formula for the Lions this coming season.

Clearly, Stafford is in the right mental and physical shape to get the Lions going this season, which could be huge for the team.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Praises Matthew Stafford’s Mindset

Vaitai came to the Lions this offseason off a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the team had plenty of success while he was there. Now, though, the lineman finds himself just as motivated in his new surroundings thanks to Matthew Stafford.

Speaking to the media, Vaitai explained that Stafford’s drive to win is impressive.

Vaitai said:

“What I notice from Matt, Matt’s always trying to win. If you’re going to play with Matt or for Matt, you’ve got to pick up the tempo because he’s not here to lolly-gag, he’s here to win. I picked that up pretty fast and I’ll give him everything I have. He’s really good back there.”

Stafford expects a ton from his teammates and especially his offensive linemen, and it’s great to see expectations getting raised and players staying fired up when working with him.

Vaitai sounds ready to dominate this season and Stafford’s mindset could be a big reason why. The quarterback has a command of his team, is healthy and ready to go. This could mean a huge season on the field.

