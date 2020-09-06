Lions Officially Reveal Complete 2020 Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions finished off their weekend of cuts and now, they have put together their practice squad for 2020.

This year, the Lions are bringing back some familiar faces to the squad, and so far, their additions have been players that they have cut this season.

Here’s a look at the list:

Beau Benzschawel, OL

David Blough, QB

Victor Bolden, WR

Jalen Elliott, S

Frank Herron, DT

Tom Kennedy, WR

Isaac Nauta, TE

Anthony Pittman, LB

Bobby Price, S

Arryn Siposs, P

Kevin Strong, DT

This group will have an important job in getting the team ready for the season, and will be able to get that done while practicing with the team. Obviously, Blough, Nauta and Strong are the biggest names given the role they have played with the team in the past.

During the year, it will be interesting to see if anyone gets elevated.

Lions 2020 Roster

The Lions spent much of the offseason trying to improve some deficiencies on their defense and offense. In free agency, the team signed names such as cornerback Desmond Trufant, linebacker Jamie Collins and linemen Danny Shelton and Nick Williams while trading for safety Duron Harmon. They also signed Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the offensive line and Chase Daniel to back up the quarterback spot, and made key depth signings such as safety Jayron Kearse and cornerbacks Tony McRae and Darryl Roberts. The Lions said goodbye to a few former mainstays in free agency like offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and punter Sam Martin while trading former franchise star Darius Slay.

When the draft came along, the Lions were also very active. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D’Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, edge rusher Julian Okwara, guard Logan Stenberg, wideout Quintez Cephus, running back Jason Huntley, defensive tackle John Penisini and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell were all added to the mix. As a whole, the draft class was solid in plenty of ways. Detroit addressed some of their biggest needs including a new cornerback as well as toughness on the offensive and defensive lines. They also added a potentially elite runner in Swift.

As a whole, there have been enough changes to think that the team has beefed up enough in key spots to contend. The roster is fairly balanced, and is looking much deeper on defense and offense in some very key places.

Lions 2020 Schedule

Detroit finished in last in 2019, meaning they once again had to play a last place schedule which many rate as easier. The Lions have been no stranger to playing a last place schedule lately. Just this season it happened for the team after they went 6-10 in 2018. Prior to that, the Lions had played a much better schedule given their higher finish from 2017, but were not able to capitalize. Detroit has found life just as difficult with an easier schedule, and will once again have that to deal with in 2020.

How are they expected to fare this year? Many see the Lions as a potential under the radar fit to win the NFC North this coming season or contend for a playoff spot. They will now put their roster to the test this coming season to see how they finish.

This practice squad will help them in that goal.

