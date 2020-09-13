Lions’ T.J. Hockenson Catches Key Second Half Touchdown [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions offense is starting to turn things into high gear against the Chicago Bears, and has turned to a key player in order to do so.

T.J. Hockenson was pegged to be a difference maker this year, and so far he is showing up and making some plays to help in that goal. Just out of halftime, Hockenson marched the Lions down the field and helped them get into the end zone with a nice catch.

Here’s a look:

Hockenson has been a major factor for the Lions in the first game, and the tight end has been making some huge catches for the team during the game. With the score, Hockenson’s stat line has been 54 yards and 1 touchdown which is solid to note.

The tight end had an up and down season last year which culminated in a frustrating injury which ended things in November, but it’s clear Hockenson is on his way to bigger and better things this coming season for the team.

Detroit hopes Hockenson can get things going like this and be on the receiving end of plenty of big catches this whole season.

T.J. Hockenson Bulky Into 2020

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who wasn’t small to begin with, appears to have bulked up significantly ahead of the 2020 season and is showing off some impressive new muscles to the masses ahead of training camp. It caught the attention of the internet prior to Lions camp getting underway.

Look at Hock 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/as4PnrzIIa — Sweta Patel (@sweta2311) August 16, 2020

Obviously, the Lions need Hockenson to be ready for the 2020 season, and it’s clear with this update that he took the offseason very seriously en-route to that goal. Hockenson didn’t have a bad start to his career, but inconsistency and injury cost him in 2019, and clearly, he doesn’t want that to be the case again whatsoever.

A stronger Hockenson could be the key to making the entire offense go this season, and it will be fun to watch and see what he can do with his stronger look when it comes to catching passes and making plays.

T.J. Hockenson’s Role With Lions

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future. The team didn’t get much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact, Hockenson has easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During the season, many fans chided Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top 10 selection for the team.

Safe to say if Hockenson was able to play the end of the season, his stats could have ended up different. The Lions will hope he can get things on the right track for 2020.

Certainly, at this point, Hockenson looks the part for the Lions and that might only be the case more with his new look.

