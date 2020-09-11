Louisiana vs Iowa State: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Iowa State Cyclones open as 11.5 point favorites against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns when both teams square off Saturday.

Iowa State Cyclones (0-0)

Led by quarterback Brock Purdy, the Cyclones should have a dangerous passing attack yet again in 2020. Purdy threw for 3,982 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season, and he also had eight rushing scores. Iowa State did lose four starters on its offensive line, though, so Purdy will have questionable protection. Still, the team does have 14 returning starters coming back this year, so there will be a solid core of players on both sides of the ball for the Cyclones.

On defense for Iowa State, defensive end JaQuan Bailey returns after a knee injury sidelined him in 2019. He’ll lead a defense that gave up 25.9 points a game last year.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-0)

The Ragin’ Cajuns had the eighth-best rushing attack in the league last year. Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell ran for a combined 1,967 yards and 27 scores last season, and both will be back again. UL-Lafayette had an underrated offensive line in 2019, giving up the fewest tackles for loss in the country. Three starters from that line return, so this Ragin’ Cajuns offense should be a formidable one, especially with quarterback Levi Lewis leading the way. Lewis threw for 3,050 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions last season, and he’ll be one to watch as the year progresses.

On defense, Louisiana gave up less than 20 points a game last season, with their secondary being particularly strong, surrendering under 200 yards through the air per game. They’ll be tested, big time, against Purdy.

Louisiana State vs Iowa State Game Details:

Date & Time: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa Spread: Iowa State +11.5 (-110) Total: 57 points

Line Movement

Iowa State opened the betting as an 11.5-point favorite. The line dipped to -10 last week before moving back to 11.5 over the last few days. The points total started at 58 and has since moved down a point, settling at 57.

Betting Trends

Louisiana-Lafayette is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Louisiana-Lafayette’s last 9 games.

Louisiana-Lafayette is 7-1 SU in their last 8 games.

The Ragin’ Cajuns went 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games of 2019

Iowa State is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Iowa State’s last 6 games.

Iowa State is 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

Iowa State is 11-2 SU in their last 13 games at home.

*NOTE — all betting trends and line movement courtesy of OddShark.

Analysis & Pick

Iowa State is playing with the hopes of moving up in the national rankings, and they’re far better playing in Ames than they are on the road. That said, there will be no fans in the stands cheering them on, so it’s hard to see there being too much of a home-field advantage in this game.

I think Purdy and the Cyclones’ air attack becomes too much for the Louisiana defense, but I also think the Ragin’ Cajuns give them a good run, at least for a while. I see Iowa State winning, but UL-Lafayette covering the spread. OddShark has Louisiana winning by a predicted score of 33-30. I think it’ll be more like Iowa State 27, Louisiana 24.

Pick: Louisiana +11.5 (-110)

