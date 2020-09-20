Lionel Messi Sends Fond Farewell Message to Arturo Vidal

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has sent a fond farewell message to Arturo Vidal who is set to complete a move to Serie A side Inter shortly.

The Argentine took to social media to say goodbye to the Chile international and wish the midfielder all the best for the future.

“I only knew you from facing each other and you always seemed like a phenomenon to me, but then I was lucky enough to meet you personally and you surprised me even more. There were two years sharing many things and you made yourself noticed a lot, the dressing room will miss you. I wish you all the best in this new stage at your new club. We will cross paths again, for sure.”

Vidal joined Barcelona in 2018 from Bayern Munich and went on to win La Liga in 2018-19 with the Catalan giants. He is now set to return to Serie A where he will be reunited with former coach Antonio Conte.

Vidal To Join Inter

The Chile international’s move to Inter should be completed on Monday. The Nerazzurri have already confirmed he is in Milan to have a medical ahead of signing a deal.

Vidal will sign a two-year deal with Conte’s men, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Barcelona will receive a nominal fee of €1 million for the 33-year-old who was in the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou.

The midfielder becomes the second player to leave Barcelona this summer. Ivan Rakitic has already signed for former club Sevilla, while there are expected to be more departures before the close of the transfer window.

Right-back Nelson Semedo is expected to leave for Premier League side Wolves, while Luis Suarez’s future remains uncertain. The striker had been linked with a move to Juventus, but the Serie A side have since confirmed he is no longer a target.

