Ravens Reveal Jersey Combination for Texans Game

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a big game against the Houston Texans this week on the road, and will be rolling into the matchup wearing their deep purple “home” jersey for the first time in 2020.

Last week, the Ravens wore white when taking on the Cleveland Browns, but this week, they go back to their standard purple jersey look when taking on the Texans on the road.

Here’s a look at their announcement, with a special shout out to Tyus Bowser who attended the University of Houston:

No word in the preview what color pants the Ravens will wear, but it’s likely most fans are hoping for them to wear the dark black pants with the purple tops. That’s a popular combination in Baltimore.

Last season, the Ravens thrashed the Texans 41-7 at home and were wearing the exact same purple kits, so it’s more than likely there will be more than a few good feelings for the team in these uniforms as they take the road for the first time this season.

Lamar Jackson AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Jackson had a big day in the team’s 37-6 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns, and as a result, took home the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week award.

Your AFC Offensive Player of the Week is @Lj_era8 😈 pic.twitter.com/gahWWNn5bJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 16, 2020

This type of effort is simply par for the course for Jackson, who has been dominating the league for the last few seasons. It’s nice to see him continue to get rewarded for his great play.

Lamar Jackson ‘Better’ During 2020 Season?

The reigning MVP fired 3 touchdown passes on the afternoon and got his team moving early and often on offense. There were plenty of questions about what Jackson might look like off of his MVP season, but so far the early answer is that not much has changed. In fact, Jackson may have only gotten better.

After the game, folks started to take notice. Nate Burleson of Good Morning Football said he thinks Jackson is the most complete quarterback in the game today, and encouraged people to debate him on the subject if they wanted.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky was another to admit that Jackson could be taking on the look of a player who is even more improved than once thought. Orlovsky went so far as to say that he thinks Jackson is even better this season than last year.

Somehow I think I have underestimated how good @Lj_era8 is. And I think he’s phenomenal but he looks better than last year-a lot better — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 13, 2020

Obviously, if Jackson is better, that’s bad news for the league seeing as how dominant he was the last few years. Certainly, it’s hard to disagree with anyone who might think that to be the case after the way he started his 2020 season.

This week, the Texans will have the tough duty of trying to stop Jackson, and also trying to slow him in a jersey in which he dominated them in 2019.

While clothing certainly doesn’t make the man, it won’t hurt to have these winning duds on the Ravens as they head down south for this important AFC battle.

