‘Remarkable Accomplishment:’ John Harbaugh Praises Matt Skura’s Recovery

One of the most inspiring stories on the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 has been the healing of offensive lineman Matt Skura and his ability to make a quick turnaround following a devastating injury.

Skura played and played well for the Ravens in their season opener, and as a result of that, he got some very special recognition from his coach after the game given what he was able to push through in order to return so fast this season.

"It's a remarkable achievement in all honesty. For @Matt_Skura62 to be playing in the opener is a tribute to him and our trainers and doctors." pic.twitter.com/lyVJlU5iZa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2020

Harbaugh said:

“I think it’s a remarkable accomplishment, I didn’t think there was any chance he’d be able to go Week 1 in all honestly. I thought he’d be a PUP. Come back after 6 weeks at the earliest type of a situation, that would have been excellent. For him to be playing in the opener is a tribute to him, to our trainers and the doctors that did the surgery and the whole thing. His wife for putting up with him. All these things that go into this. He played a good solid game. He’s only going to get better from here. He’s on limited practice and I don’t think physically he’s 100% yet either but he still played a winning football game. Very proud of him for that. He did a great job.”

Skura’s turnaround is huge for the Ravens, who have been able to avoid problems up front as a result. It’s great to see the veteran come back and get himself off to a healthy start this season for the team.

Matt Skura Injury

Skura was injured late last season and lost after an ugly leg injury which played out in Week 12, and according to him this past offseason, he’s now progressing well enough this offseason where he thinks he will be ready for work on the field in 2020. Skura shared that thought while joining Alex Marvez on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Good news on @Ravens center @Matt_Skura62 in his recovery from a torn ACL, MCL, PCL & dislocated kneecap suffered last November: He told @Gil_Brandt & me on @SiriusXMNFL he's set to begin running again in the next few weeks & is optimistic about practicing at training camp — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) March 11, 2020

Obviously, getting Skura back to health is huge for the Ravens. The 27 year old is the anchor of the line and has started in 39 games for the team. He has been durable and tough, and will be called upon to remain the anchor for this group in the coming years.

The fact he’s recovering off of this type of injury is great news for the Ravens and their offense considering the situation that played out during 2019.

J.K. Dobbins Dominates Rookie Debut

Last week, Skura was paving the way for one of the top new young runners in the league. As part of a massive blowout by the Ravens over the Cleveland Browns, Dobbins is running wild with a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon. His second one of the afternoon gave the Ravens an even more commanding lead and helped them to an easy 38-6 victory.

Here’s a look at Dobbins’ getting the job done with his second score of the day:

As a whole, Dobbins was probably the best part of the game for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson seems as if he will always be dominant, but the Ravens have added another element to their offense in Dobbins. While the rookie only rushed for 22 yards, he got into the end zone 2 times, proving he still has a nose for the end zone.

The Ravens are already a dangerous team, but Dobbins can give them a whole new element. For that reason, the league should remain terrified.

With an inspiring veteran in Skura paving the way, the sky is the limit for Dobbins.

